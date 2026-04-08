Porto vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 10:19 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 10:20

Porto will welcome Nottingham Forest to Portugal on Thursday evening for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

The second leg between the two sides will then take place in England on April 16.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Porto vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

Porto's Europa League clash with Forest is set for an 8pm kickoff UK time.

Where is Porto vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

Porto will welcome Forest to their home stadium, the Estadio do Dragao.

This will be Forest's ever trip to Porto, but the two teams did lock horns in the league phase earlier this season, with the Premier League club winning 2-0 at the City Ground in October.

How to watch Porto vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League clash will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

HBO Max with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Porto and Nottingham Forest?

Forest emerged victorious in their only previous meeting between the two sides, running out 2-0 winners in their league stage battle last October, but this will be the first time that the pair have gone head-to-head in Portugal.

Forest's only previous European away fixture in Portugal came against Braga at the start of this year, and they suffered a 1-0 defeat on that occasion.

This is the fifth time that Forest have been present in a major European quarter-final - their first since the 1995-96 UEFA Cup, when they lost to Bayern Munich, while Porto are competing in an 18th major European quarter-final.

While Porto are flying high at the top of the Primeira Liga table, Forest currently sit down in 16th spot in the Premier League table, with the Reds facing potential relegation from the top flight.

Forest will be determined to secure a positive result in the first leg of their last-eight battle, and if that is the case, they would put themselves in an excellent position to advance to the semi-finals.