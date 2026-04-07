Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Porto: Predicted XI for Europa League quarter-final

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Apr 2026 15:42

Nottingham Forest travel to the Estadio Do Dragao on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash with Porto.

The biggest decision for Vitor Pereira lies in the midfield department, with star player Elliot Anderson suspended for Thursday's match due to an accumulation of yellow cards throughout the tournament.

In Anderson's absence, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez should partner at the base of midfield, with Ryan Yates serving as an option from the bench.

Pereira is also without Jair Cunha, Willy Bolly, Nicola Savona, John Victor and Chris Wood for Thursday's game due to injury issues, while Omari Hutchinson and Ola Aina are doubts to feature.

In Aina's potential absence, Luca Netz could start at left-back, with Neco Williams shifting to the right side, while Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic should continue in central defence ahead of Matz Sels.

Further forward, Dan Ndoye may replace the doubtful Hutchinson, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi retaining their positions in support of the starting striker.

Igor Jesus is likely to keep his place leading the line for the Tricky Trees, with Lorenzo Lucca giving Pereira a different option from the substitute bench.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Netz; Sangare, Dominguez; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus