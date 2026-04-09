Preview: Al Okhdood vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 09 Apr 2026 21:35 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 22:08

Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium will be the backdrop for a Saudi Pro League clash that will impact both ends of the table on Saturday, when relegation-threatened Al Okhdood host title-chasing Al-Nassr.

The Ambassador of Najran will be hoping to build on their win last time out, while Al-Alami are looking for a staggering 16th win in a row.

Match preview

Al Okhdood survived by the finest of margins in 2024-25, finishing 15th - just one point above the bottom three - but they will be hard-pressed to claw their way to safety this time around.

Former manager Paulo Sergio departed back in January after a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign, and when the Ambassador of Najran were downed 2-0 by Al Shabab on March 13, they made the decision to part ways with Marius Sumudica.

Stepping through the doors of a club that have lost six of their last seven games is a difficult position for any incoming head coach, but new boss Fathi Al-Jabal made an immediate impact as he guided his side to a 1-0 triumph over Al Fateh on April 5.

That victory could prove to be a turning point for Al Okhdood, but they remain 17th in the Saudi Pro League, despite reducing the gap to 15th-placed Damac to seven points.

On a more positive note, Al-Jabal's team have played one game fewer than the three clubs directly above them, though the hosts will need to defy their poor home record that features three defeats, two draws and only one win since a 1-0 success against Al Kholood on January 13 if they are to take anything from Saturday's showdown.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Meanwhile, Jorge Jesus's Al-Nassr finished third last season, but they are in near-unstoppable form at the moment, and look to be on course for an 11th Pro League title with seven matches to play.

Most recently, Al-Alami followed up their 5-0 thrashing of Al Khaleej by coming from behind to impressively beat Al Najma 5-2 on April 3, courtesy of a brace each from Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as an initial equaliser from Abdullah Al Hamdan.

That latest triumph kept Jesus's side at the top of the table, though their tally of 70 points has them just two above second-placed Al Hilal and four above third-placed Al Ahli.

However, Al-Nassr have a game in hand on their rivals, and considering that they are currently on a 15-match winning streak, the leaders will be confident heading into Saturday's clash.

Adding to that feeling will be the fact that Al-Alami have scored at least four goals in four of their last six outings, not to mention that this weekend's visitors have kept four clean sheets during that stretch, and won their eight away contests preceding their trip to face Al Okhdood.

Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ali Issa

Desperate to keep their opponents' attacking force at bay, Al Okhdood could opt for Saeed Al-Rubaie and Koray Gunter at centre-back, flanked by full-backs Hussain Al-Zabdani and Muath Faqeehi.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Saleh Al-Abbas could start as a lone striker, supported by a trio of Christian Bassogog, Abdulaziz Saleh Al Hatila and Khaled Narey.

As for Al-Nassr, they will be without goalkeeper Raghed Najjar, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month, as well as centre-back Inigo Martinez, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

However, Mohamed Simakan and Abdulelah Al Amri should be on hand to start at the heart of the visitors' defence, protecting Bento Krepski between the sticks.

Elsewhere, midfielder Sami Al-Najei and winger Kingsley Coman are doubts due to respective knee and hamstring issues, though Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sadio Mane look set to operate out wide, providing for Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

Al Okhdood possible starting lineup:

Portugal; Al-Zabdani, Al-Rubaie, Gunter, Faqeehi; Borrell, Pedroza; Bassogog, Al Hatila, Narey; Al-Abbas

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Krepski; Al Ghanam, Simakan, Al Amri, Al-Nasser; Ghareeb, Angelo, Brozovic, Mane; Al-Hamdan, Ronaldo

We say: Al Okhdood 1-4 Al-Nassr

Al Okhdood may put up more of a fight under their new manager than in the past, but it would be a major upset should they deny Al-Nassr a win on Saturday.

The visitors are in exceptional form, and their goalscoring prowess - as well as their impressive defensive showings - suggest that they are likely to enjoy another high-scoring victory this weekend.