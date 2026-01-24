Preview: Al Ittihad vs Al Okhdood - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 24 Jan 2026 20:02

Al Ittihad will aim to rebound from back-to-back defeats when they host relegation-threatened Al Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League on Monday evening.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with 27 points from 16 games, while the visitors are 17th in the table with nine points from 16 fixtures.

Match preview

Al Ittihad lifted the Saudi Pro League for the 10th time in the club's history and second time in three years last season, but the People's Club are enduring a disappointing title defence this term.

Under Laurent Blanc's management, Al Ittihad started the campaign with three straight wins in their first three league fixtures of 2025-26.

However, with lacklustre defeats in the Super Cup semi-final and their opening match of the AFC Champions League elite, followed by a 2-0 loss to Al Nassr on matchday four of the league season, Blanc was surprisingly dismissed.

Despite the change in management, Al Ittihad's struggles have only increased, including a defeat in interim boss Hassan Khalifa's only game in charge, as well as five defeats and three draws in 19 games under new permanent manager Sergio Conceicao.

There were signs of improvement as Conceicao's side went on a seven-game winning run across all competitions through November and January, but they have now suffered one draw and two defeats in their last three matches.

As a result, Al Ittihad have fallen to seventh in the table with just 27 points from 16 games, from eight wins, three draws and five defeats, meaning they trail first-placed Al Hilal by a major 17 points, as well as third-placed Al Nassr by 10 points.

Aiming to bounce back from their underwhelming streak and put together a run of wins as they hope to climb up the table, Al Ittihad will be looking to pick up all three points when they welcome Saudi Pro League strugglers Al Okhdood to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

© Imago / Vlad Bereholschi

Al Okhdood have been in the Saudi Pro League since their promotion from the second division in 2022-23, subsequently securing their survival on the final day of both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns.

A victory on the final day of the 2023-24 season meant they climbed above Al Tai and Abha, narrowly finishing 15th and just a point above the drop zone, while a win in the last game of 2024-25 similarly saw them finish a point above the bottom three.

Now battling for their survival in the top division once again, Al Okhdood find themselves placed 17th in the table with just nine points from 16 matches, having recorded two wins and three draws, alongside 11 defeats.

Former manager Paulo Sergio was dismissed earlier this year following their miserable start to the campaign, including a five-game winless streak in his last matches at the helm, and new boss Marius Sumudica has overseen an improvement in their form.

Since the Romanian manager's arrival, Al Okhdood have won one, drawn one and lost two, accumulating four of their nine points across the entire Saudi Pro League campaign thus far.

Sumudica will be aiming for his side to continue picking up points and close the current two-point gap to safety when they take on Al Ittihad, although Al Okhdood have struggled in this fixture in recent years, failing to win any of their five meetings with the People's Club since being promoted to the top league.

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Al Ittihad will be without Abdulrahman Al Obud, Faisel Al-Ghamdi and Saad Al-Mousa for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

After suffering their second straight loss and third match without a win, Conceicao may opt to make changes to his team's starting 11 for the game against Al Okhdood, meaning Ahmed Al-Julaydan, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Predrag Rajkovic could come into the team.

As for Al Okhdood, Tokmac Chol Nguen is unavailable for selection after the midfielder was sent off in their last outing against Al Riyadh.

As a result, Juan Pedroza could come back into the starting 11, alongside Christian Bassagog, Mohammed Petros and Gokhan Gul.

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Pereira, Fabinho, Kadesh; Al-Julaydan, Kante, Doumbia, Al-Ghamdi; Diaby, Benzema, Aouar

Al Okhdood possible starting lineup:

Samuel; Abd, Assery, Gunter, Al-Rabiei, Al-Salem; Bassogog, Petros, Gul, Pedroza; Kramer

We say: Al Ittihad 3-0 Al Okhdood

Although Al Ittihad are enduring a difficult campaign, and a particularly challenging run of results, they are undoubtedly the stronger team against an Al Okhdood side who are battling against relegation, leading us to expect a significant home win.

