Preview: Al Hazem vs Al Ittihad - prediction, team news, lineups

Al-Hazem will host Al-Ittihad at Al Hazem Club Stadium on Tuesday evening as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the Saudi Pro League standings.

The hosts sit in the lower half of the table, while Al-Ittihad remain in contention for a top-four finish heading into the contest.

Match preview

Al-Hazem have endured a difficult campaign and currently find themselves 12th in the standings with 24 points from 22 matches.

The Lions of Al-Rass have managed just six wins, alongside six draws and 10 defeats, with their struggles at both ends reflected in 22 goals scored and 42 conceded.

Their form at home has been particularly worrying, with only three victories from 10 matches, alongside one draw and six defeats, leaving them vulnerable heading into this encounter.

Jalel Kadri's side come into this fixture on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al-Nassr, a result that once again exposed their defensive weaknesses.

The hosts have struggled to find consistency, winning just one of their last five league matches, alongside one draw and three defeats.

This run of form has placed added pressure on the squad, and improvements at the back will be essential if they are to compete against a side of Al-Ittihad’s quality.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, have enjoyed a more stable season and currently sit sixth in the table with 38 points from their 22 matches.

The Tigers have recorded 11 wins, five draws and six defeats, scoring 37 goals while conceding 27, highlighting a relatively balanced approach.

Their away form has been a key strength, with four wins, five draws and only two defeats on the road, making them a difficult side to beat away from home.

Al-Ittihad’s most recent outing saw them hold title-chasing Al-Hilal to a 1-1 draw, underlining their ability to compete against top opposition.

Their recent form has been encouraging, with three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches, suggesting they are building momentum.

Despite some inconsistency this season, Sergio Conceicao’s men still possess significant attacking quality and will view this fixture as an opportunity to claim maximum points against a struggling opponent.

The head-to-head record also favours the visitors, with Al-Ittihad winning three of the last five meetings between the sides, while the remaining two have ended in draws, with the most recent meeting ending in a 3-2 victory for Al-Ittihad.

Al Hazem Saudi Pro League form:

WLDLWL

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

WDWLWD

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

WLWWWD

Team News

Al-Hazem are expected to deploy a back three, with Sultan Tanker, Abdurahman Al-Dakheel and Mohammed Al-Yami forming the defensive unit.

In midfield, Aboubacar Bah and Lorientz Rosier are likely to play key roles, providing both defensive cover and ball progression.

Omar Al-Somah should lead the line for the hosts, with Nawaf Al-Habshi partnering him in attack.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, will be without Hassan Kadesh, who is suspended following his red card against Al-Hilal.

Abdulrahman Al-Obood remains a doubt due to a muscle injury, while Faisal Al-Ghamdi is also struggling with a hamstring issue.

Saad Al-Mousa is still sidelined with an ankle injury and is not expected to return until early March.

Danilo Pereira is set to feature in central defence, with Predrag Rajkovic expected to start in goal.

In midfield, Fabinho, Houssem Aouar and Mahamadou Doumbia are likely to control proceedings, while Youssef En-Nesyri leads the line, supported by Moussa Diaby and Roger Fernandes.

Al Hazem possible starting lineup:

Zaid; Al-Dakheel, Tanker, Al-Yami; Al-Harbi, Bah, Rosier, Al-Shamrani; Al-Duwaihi; Al-Somah, Al-Habshi

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Mitaj, Pereira, Sharahili, Al-Shanqeeti; Fabinho, Aouar, Doumbia; Diaby, En-Nesyri, Fernandes

We say: Al Hazem 0-2 Al Ittihad

Al-Hazem’s defensive issues, particularly at home, make them vulnerable against a side with Al-Ittihad’s attacking quality.

While the hosts may create chances, the visitors’ greater structure and composure in key moments should be enough to secure all three points.

