Preview: Al Fayha vs Al Hazem - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Dec 2025 00:03

Christmas Day action in the Saudi Pro League begins with Al Fayha welcoming Al Hazem to King Salman Sports City Stadium on Thursday.

A 3-2 defeat to Al-Ettifaq last month dropped the Al-Majma’ah-based side down to 10th in the table, two points above Al Hazem, who are 12th following a narrow 2-1 win over Al Kholood.

Match preview

We will find out on Christmas whether having over a month off did any good for Al Fayha, who had been in a slump before the lengthy break.

Heading into matchday 10 of the top-flight campaign, Pedro Emanuel’s men have claimed just one triumph from their previous five league fixtures, losing three of those last four outings.

However, at home, they have only gone pointless once domestically this year, losing 2-1 to Al-Taawoun back in October.

Al Fayha have conceded a goal or fewer in three of their four matches played in the competition this year and on Thursday they can claim consecutive top-flight triumphs at home for the first time since May.

The club have not lost a league encounter when netting the opening goal since October 2022 when Al-Shabab came from behind to beat them 2-1.

Al-Burtuqali have not lost a Pro League fixture versus Al Hazem at home, failing to concede in those previous two home meetings against them.

© Imago / Ali Issa

Over the past couple of months, points have been hard to come by for Al Hazem, winning just one of their last four league games.

In all but two matches in the competition this season, they have drawn first blood, with their victory over Al Kholood being their first from a losing position.

Goals have been hard to come by for Jalel Kadri’s side in 2025-26, as they have netted the joint second fewest in the Saudi Pro League thus far (eight).

They head into this game four points above the relegation line in their first season back in the top-flight after earning a promotion in 2024-25.

After nine matchdays, they have fared well away from home, with five of their nine points overall coming as the visiting team.

Al-Samood have points in two of their previous three meetings with Al Fayha, with their last victory against them coming at home in 2022 (3-1).

Al Fayha Saudi Pro League form:

Al Hazem Saudi Pro League form:

Al Hazem form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ali Issa

There were only two newcomers who featured for Al Fayha on matchday nine, with Malek Al Abdulmonam and Abdullh Al Anazi coming on as substitutes, while Fashion Sakala won’t play on Thursday as he is with Zambia for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ammar Al-Khaibari and Yassine Benzia had the only goals for them in a losing effort versus Al-Ettifaq last month.

On the Al Hazem side, there were two new faces in their starting 11 on matchday nine, with Abdulrahman Al Dakheel and Saud Al-Rashed coming into the fold.

Elias Mokwana, who is away with South Africa at AFCON and Omar Al Somah scored seven minutes apart in the opening half as they came from behind to defeat Al Kholood on matchday nine.

Al Fayha possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Al-Baqawi, Villanueva, Smalling, Bamsaud; Benzia, Semedo, Al-Harthi; Vrontis, Jason, Ganvoula

Al Hazem possible starting lineup:

Varela; Tunkar, Rosier, Boutouil; Al-Rashed, Martins, Al-Sayyali, Al-Dhuwayhi; Al-Nakhli; Al-Shammari, Al Somah

We say: Al Fayha 2-0 Al Hazem

The visitors lack creativity and finishing, and we believe that will hurt them against a well-organised Al Fayha side on their home soil.

