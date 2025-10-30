Sports Mole previews Saturday's Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Nassr and Al Fayha, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh from a shock King’s Cup exit, Al-Nassr turn their focus back to the Saudi Pro League on Saturday evening when they welcome Al Fayha to Al-Awwal Park, determined to continue their league dominance.

The league leaders are flying high after a flawless start to the campaign, while the visitors face the daunting task of trying to halt one of the division’s most dominant sides.

Match preview

It has been a blistering start to the season for Al-Nassr, who sit comfortably at the top of the Saudi Pro League table after six matches.

Jorge Jesus’s men have a perfect record so far - six wins from six - and look well on course to sustain a title charge throughout what promises to be a long and competitive campaign.

The Riyadh giants boast both the league’s best attack and defence, having scored 21 goals and conceded only two.

Their attacking depth, led by Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Kingsley Coman, has been a nightmare for opposing defences, while their backline has remained remarkably disciplined.

However, Al-Nassr’s momentum suffered a rare setback in midweek when they were knocked out of the King’s Cup by Al Ittihad following a 2-1 defeat - their first loss in 11 matches across all competitions.

That result ended their 10-game winning streak, with their last defeat prior to that coming in the Saudi Cup final on penalties against Al-Ahli.

Even so, Al-Nassr will aim to bounce back immediately and maintain their flawless league form as they return to home soil, where they have been nearly untouchable in recent months.

Al Fayha, meanwhile, sit 10th in the table with eight points from six matches, having won two, drawn two, and lost two.

Pedro Emanuel’s side have scored six goals and conceded eight so far, and their inconsistency has prevented them from building sustained momentum.

The visitors have managed just one victory in their last five league outings and head into this fixture following a 2-1 defeat to Al-Taawoun, in which Chris Smalling scored their only goal.

Historically, Al Fayha have struggled in this fixture - Al-Nassr have won each of the last six meetings between the two sides - meaning the visitors will need something extraordinary to take anything from the table leaders.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

WWWWWW

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

WWWWWL

Al Fayha Saudi Pro League form:

WLDWDL

Al Fayha form (all competitions):

LDLWDL

Team News

Al Nassr will be without Saad Al Nasser, who has been sidelined since September with a muscle injury, while Saad Haqawi remains unavailable until early November with a similar issue.

Felix continues to lead the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League with nine goals and will be eager to extend that tally here.

Ronaldo, Mane, and Coman are all expected to feature from the start as Jesus seeks a response from his side following their King’s Cup exit.

For Al Fayha, there are no fresh injury concerns, leaving Emanuel with a full squad to choose from.

Having been eliminated from the King’s Cup earlier in the round of 32, the visitors enjoyed a midweek rest and will hope that fresher legs can make a difference.

Fashion Sakala and Silvere Ganvoula M’boussy are expected to lead the line, with Smalling and Mikel Villanueva providing experience in defence.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Alaqidi; Boushal, Simakan, Martinez, Yahya; Mane, Al-Khaibari, Gabriel, Coman; Ronaldo, Felix

Al Fayha possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Bamsaud, Villanueva, Smalling, Al-Baqawi; Jason, Benzia, Semedo, Enad; Sakala, Ganvoula

We say: Al-Nassr 3-0 Al Fayha

Al Nassr’s defeat in the King’s Cup should only sharpen their focus as they return to league action.

With Felix and Ronaldo in top form and their home crowd behind them, the league leaders should have too much quality for an inconsistent Al Fayha side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

