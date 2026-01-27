Preview: Al Fateh vs Al Ittihad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 27 Jan 2026 14:59

Al Fateh and Al Ittihad go head-to-head on Thursday afternoon in the Saudi Pro League, with both sides eyeing a crucial three points at the Al Fateh Club Stadium.

The hosts enter the contest in 10th position with 21 points, while Al Ittihad are seventh in the table with 27 points.

Match preview

Al Fateh have experienced a mixed but respectable campaign so far, finding themselves in 10th place in the Saudi Pro League standings with 21 points from their opening 17 matches.

Jose Gomes’s side have recorded six wins, three draws and eight defeats, scoring 22 goals and conceding 31 - one of the poorer records in the division

Their recent form has been encouraging overall, picking up three wins, one draw and two defeats from their last six outings, showing they are capable of producing results when momentum builds.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Al Fayha in their most recent outing, a result that highlighted their difficulties in front of goal.

At home, Al Fateh have been unpredictable, winning four and losing four of their league matches at the Al Fateh Club Stadium without recording a single draw.

That inconsistency will be a concern as they prepare to face an Al Ittihad side that has generally looked more balanced across the pitch.

Gomes will demand greater defensive discipline and sharper execution in attack if his side are to challenge their visitors.

© Imago / Ali Issa

Al Ittihad arrive as strong opposition, sitting seventh with 27 points and continuing to push for a place in the upper reaches of the standings.

Sergio Conceicao’s side have shown balance across the pitch, combining attacking threat with defensive solidity.

The visitors have amassed eight wins, three draws and five defeats so far, scoring 29 goals and conceding just 20.

Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five fixtures, but they come into this contest off the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 home victory over Al Akhdoud.

Al Ittihad’s away record has been particularly impressive this season, boasting four wins, three draws and just one defeat on the road.

That resilience away from home makes them a dangerous opponent, especially against a side still searching for rhythm.

The visitors have also dominated the recent head-to-head meetings, winning four of the last five encounters between the two teams.

Their most recent clash ended in a convincing 4-2 victory for Al Ittihad, further reinforcing their advantage in this fixture.

Al Fateh Saudi Pro League form:

WWWDLL

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

WWDLLW

Team News

© Imago

Al Fateh have no major injury concerns and are expected to have a full squad available.

Marwane Saadane and Jorge Fernandes could partner in central defence, while Zaydou Youssouf and Abdullah Al-Anazi are set to anchor midfield.

Mourad Batna and Fahad Aqeel Al-Zubaidi lead the attack, with Wesley Delgado providing extra thrust from the wing.

Al Ittihad will be without Abdulrahman Al Obud, who is sidelined with a muscle injury, while Faisal Al Ghamdi continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Saad Al Mousa remains out with a long-term ankle injury and is not expected back until early March.

Karim Benzema is set to lead the line, supported by Moussa Diaby and Ahmed Al-Ghamdi in attack.

N’Golo Kante, who found the net last time out, should feature in midfield alongside Houssem Aouar and Mahamadou Doumbia, while Fabinho and Danilo Pereira are expected to marshal the defence.

Al Fateh possible starting lineup:

Pacheco; Al Swealem, Fernandes, Saadane, Aljari; Delgado, Al-Anazi, Youssouf, Baattiah; Al-Zubaidi, Batna

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Kadesh, Fabinho, Pereira, Al-Shanqeeti; Aouar, Kante, Doumbia; Diaby, Benzema, Al-Ghamdi

We say: Al Fateh 1-2 Al Ittihad

Al Fateh come off two straight defeats and will want to make a statement at home, but Al Ittihad will lean on their consistent away performances and recent edge over this opponent.

Their squad depth and tactical balance give them the upper hand.

