Preview: Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

Al Fateh host Al Nassr at the Al Fateh Club Stadium on Saturday evening in what promises to be an intriguing Saudi Pro League encounter.

The hosts aim to move further away from mid-table uncertainty, while Al Nassr continue their pursuit of leaders Al Hilal at the summit.

Match preview

Al Fateh currently sit 10th in the Saudi Pro League standings, having amassed 24 points from 20 matches this season.

Their campaign has produced six wins, six draws and eight defeats, with 26 goals scored and 35 conceded.

Recent form, however, has been a concern with Jose Gomes’s side winless in their last six league fixtures, drawing four and losing two during that run.

Their latest outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Al Qadsiah, a match in which they took the lead inside eight minutes but failed to convert that early advantage into three points.

Home form has also reflected their inconsistency, with four wins, two draws and four defeats at the Al Fateh Club Stadium.

Defensive frailties remain an issue, and they will need far greater organisation at the back if they are to contain one of the league’s most potent attacks.

In contrast, Al Nassr are enjoying a superb campaign, occupying second place in the table with 49 points from 20 matches, having won 16, drawn one and lost just three.

Their attacking output has been particularly impressive, scoring 51 goals while conceding only 18.

Jorge Jesus’s men come into this encounter just one point behind leaders Al Hilal, keeping the title race finely poised.

They also arrive in strong form, having won their last seven matches in all competitions - their most recent victory was a 1-0 triumph over FK Arkadag in the AFC competition.

Al Nassr’s away record is equally strong, with seven wins, one draw and two defeats on the road this season.

Al Nassr ran out 5-1 winners in the reverse fixture, and they have won four of the last five meetings across all competitions, with Al Fateh claiming just one victory in that sequence.

Given the current trajectory of both sides, the visitors will view this as another opportunity to maintain pressure at the top.

Al Fateh Saudi Pro League form:

DLLDDD

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

WWWWWW

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

Al Fateh will be without Mourad Batna due to injury, with the forward the only confirmed absentee for the hosts.

Jorge Fernandes and Marwane Saadane are expected to continue at the heart of defence, while Zaydou Youssouf and Sofiane Bendebka should anchor midfield.

Matias Vargas and Fahad Al-Zubaidi are set to lead the attacking line as Gomes looks for greater cutting edge in the final third.

Al Nassr could once again be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains sidelined after going on strike due to a number of issues.

The veteran forward has not featured since his goal in the 3-0 victory over Al Kholood at the end of January and sat out recent successes over Al Riyadh, Al Ittihad and Arkadag.

Saad Haqawi could return for the first time since December, though this match may come too soon, while Sami Al-Najei is also a doubt.

Angelo Gabriel and Joao Felix are expected to feature in advanced roles, with Marcelo Brozovic and Abdullah Al-Khaibari likely to control proceedings in midfield.

Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman should operate from the flanks, while Mohamed Simakan and Inigo Martinez are set to partner in central defence.

Al Fateh possible starting lineup:

Pacheco; Aljari, Fernandes, Saadane, Al Swealem; Youssouf, Bendebka; Baattiah, Vargas, Delgado; Al-Zubaidi

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Alamri, Martinez, Simakan, Al Ghanam; Mane, Al-Khaibari, Brozovic, Coman; Angelo Gabriel, Felix

We say: Al Fateh 1-3 Al-Nassr

Al Fateh’s struggles for consistency, particularly defensively, make this a difficult assignment against one of the league’s most clinical sides.

With momentum, firepower and title motivation on their side, Al Nassr should have enough quality to secure another important three points.

