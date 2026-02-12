Preview: Lincoln City vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 12 Feb 2026 12:01 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 12:03

Lincoln United and Bolton Wanderers square off on Saturday afternoon as second and third in the League One table meet at the LNER Stadium.

There is currently a six-point gap between the two teams in the race for automatic promotion.

Match preview

With every passing week, the stakes are getting higher for Lincoln as they bid to end more than 60 years without second-tier football.

However, Michael Skubala's side are now 13 matches unbeaten in League One, their latest success coming by a 4-1 scoreline at Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Despite going behind in the 11th minute, the Imps roared back to post another statement win and their fifth maximum points return in six outings.

As well as having 25 points from 15 away fixtures, Lincoln can look forward to a return to the LNER Stadium having lost just one of their 15 matches on home territory.

Since Exeter inflicted that solitary defeat on October 4, Lincoln have dropped just two points across a nine-game stretch in home contests, ensuring that they remain within two points of leaders Cardiff City.

While Bolton are the marginal underdogs for this fixture, they have matched Lincoln's record of five victories and one draw across the last six encounters.

Most notably, Bolton have put together a three-game unbeaten run on their travels, earning seven points from Wigan Athletic, Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon.

Furthermore, Steven Schumacher's side has not conceded a goal across that triple-header, helping the Trotters remain within six points of their hosts.

Despite only boasting the eighth-best attacking record in the division, Bolton have netted eight times across four games, helped by a 3-2 victory over Barnsley last time out.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Bolton came close to blowing a three-goal half-time lead, raising doubts over how they may approach this contest.

Lincoln City League One form:

W D W W W W

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W D W W W W

Team News

Lincoln midfielder Ivan Varfolomieiev will be assessed ahead of this contest after being withdrawn at half time against Plymouth due to a clash of heads.

Tom Bayliss is on standby to deputise, and there is the possibility that could be the only change if it is required.

However, with Alfie Lloyd providing an assist and Ryan One scoring at Home Park, they have put themselves in contention for a start, while Ben House has proven his fitness since a lengthy layoff with three substitute appearances.

If Schumacher makes a change to his Bolton side, it could see Xavier Simons replace Kyle Dempsey in central midfield.

With Amario Cozier-Duberry sidelined for two months, Rob Apter and Corey Blackett-Taylor should retain their places on the flanks.

Sam Dalby's four goals and one assist from his last three outings should see them remain down the middle of the attack.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Hackett, Bayliss, McGrandles, Moylan; Draper, Street

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Forino, Johnston; Erhahon, Simons; Apter, McAtee, Blackett-Taylor; Dalby

We say: Lincoln City 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

As the two form teams in the division, this has all the makings of a high-quality and entertaining fixture. However, despite Bolton having improved on away territory in recent weeks, we cannot back against Lincoln at Sincil Bank, leading us to predict a narrow victory for the home side.

