Preview: Lincoln City vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 25 Jan 2026 18:15

Two teams battling for promotion from League One will come together on Tuesday night when Lincoln City host Bradford City.

The hosts are second in the table with 52 points from 27 matches, while the visitors are fourth in the standings with 46 points from 26 fixtures.

Match preview

After narrowly missing out on a playoff place in 2023-24, Lincoln City disappointingly fell into the middle of the League One table last season, placing 11th in the standings and a significant 17 points adrift from the playoff places.

The Imps would have been aiming to stage another promotion push heading into this term, and Michael Skubala's side have certainly performed well in their pursuit of that objective thus far.

Lincoln City currently sit second in the League One table with 52 points from 27 league games, after 15 wins, seven draws and five defeats, meaning they trail league leaders Cardiff City by just four points and hold a healthy six point lead over third-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Skubala's men have been particularly superb in recent months, with the Imps undefeated in their last 10 league fixtures, recording an impressive seven wins and three draws in that time.

Looking to maintain that momentum and strengthen their position in the top two, and potentially close the gap on the league leaders, Skubala will be eager for his side to pick up all three points when they take on Bradford City.

© Imago / PPAUK

That will especially be the case given the Bantams are one of several promotion rivals, with Bradford City heading into this game fourth in the table with 46 points, six points behind the hosts - albeit with a game in hand over Bradford City.

The Bantams, who were promoted from League Two last season with a third-placed finish, have won 13, drawn seven and lost six of their 26 league matches this term.

However, Graham Alexander's side have hit a worrying run of form in recent weeks, with the Bantams losing three and winning only one of their last four League One fixtures, including back-to-back defeats coming into Tuesday's fixture.

In addition, Bradford City have faced particular difficulties on the road throughout the campaign, with only four wins from 13 league matches away from home, alongside five draws and four defeats.

Alexander will be hoping his team can overcome their recent challenges and away struggles when they take on Lincoln City, but history certainly goes against the Bantams in this fixture, as they have won only one of their last nine meetings with the Imps.

Lincoln City League One form:

W D W D W W

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

W D W D W W

Bradford City League One form:

L L W L W W

Bradford City form (all competitions):

L L W L W W

Team News

© Imago

Off the back of making it 10 consecutive games without defeat in League One - with a 2-1 win against Burton Albion - Skubala could decide to name an unchanged side against Bradford City.

Jack Moylan scored both goals in that 2-1 triumph, and the attacking midfielder will be aiming to make the difference once again on Tuesday.

In contrast, Alexander could decide to make several changes to his team after Bradford City suffered their second straight defeat, losing 1-0 to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

As a result, the likes of Harrison Ashby, Louie Sibley, Calum Kavanagh and Tommy Leigh could come into the starting 11.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; McGrandles, Varfolomieiev; Hackett-Fairchild, Moylan, Street; Draper

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Leigh, J Wright, Tilt; Ashby, Power, Metcalfe, Touray; Sibley, Kavanagh; Humphrys

We say: Lincoln City 2-1 Bradford City

Lincoln City are unbeaten in their last 10 games in League One, while Bradford City have endured three defeats in their last four games.

Furthermore, the hosts have lost just once at home this season, and with the Bantams winning just four of 13 away league matches, we are anticipating a home triumph.

