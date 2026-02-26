Preview: Lincoln City vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 26 Feb 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 17:46

In a fixture with ramifications at both ends of the League One table, high-flying Lincoln City welcome relegation-threatened Blackpool to the LNER Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Imps will look to extend their unbeaten run to a remarkable 17 games after maintaining their push for promotion with a 2-0 win away to Mansfield, while the struggling Seasiders will look to put more distance between themselves and the bottom four after a 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Match preview

Following a midtable finish last season, Lincoln City have taken the league by storm and have their sights set on promotion to the Championship ahead of the next campaign.

After 33 League One outings, Michael Skubala's side have won 20, drawn eight and lost just five times, sitting in second place with 68 points to their name.

Those five losses are the fewest in the division and the last time they tasted a defeat came at the start of November, highlighting just how strong they have been throughout the season.

As well as having the fewest number of losses, their defence is the strongest in League One, conceding just 31 goals, and a key reason why no side has beaten them in the last 16 matches.

Such sustained excellence has opened up a 10-point cushion over third place with 13 matches remaining, placing the Imps in a commanding position as they look to secure automatic promotion in the closing weeks of the campaign.

© Imago / NurPhoto

As for Blackpool, they have not enjoyed as much success this season and find themselves in a relegation battle.

Ian Evatt’s men have recorded 10 wins, seven draws and 16 defeats from their 33 matches, leaving them 19th on 37 points and only three clear of the relegation zone.

Despite conceding an 85th-minute equaliser to Bolton Wanderers last time out, the last two results have shown more quality and increased the gap between them and the relegation zone to three points, although two of the bottom four teams have multiple games in hand on them.

Blackpool possess the fourth-worst defensive record in the division, and tightening up at the back will be essential if they are to preserve their League One status.

As well as their poor defensive record, their form away from home is a cause for concern.

Blackpool's 12 points from 16 away games is the second-worst return in the league and a key reason why they are fighting to stay up.

The two sides meet for the second time this season after playing out a 2-2 draw back in December.

Lincoln City League One form:

W W W D W W

Blackpool League One form:

L L D L W D

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Lincoln City will be forced into changes after sustaining further injuries.

Ivan Varfolomeev was forced off late in the recent win and is unlikely to feature, while Freddie Draper, who limped off against Northampton Town and missed the trip to Mansfield, is also set to remain sidelined.

Skubala is otherwise likely to retain the settled back four that has been so reliable throughout the campaign, with Rob Street continuing to lead the line.

As for Blackpool, they came away from their latest fixture with no further injuries and have the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

However, they do remain with an injury-hit squad that leaves Evatt's options limited.

Andy Lyons, Kamarl Grant, Albie Morgan, Joel Randall, Michael Obafemi and Dale Taylor will all play no part in this one.

On a more positive note, George Honeyman returned to the matchday squad for the first time since his injury and could come in from the start.

With a goal every 187 minutes and 13 to his name, Ashley Fletcher will lead the line for the Seasiders once again.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; McGrandles, Bayliss; Hackett, Moylan, House; Street

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey, Horsfall, Ashworth; Brown; Walters, Anderson, Honeyman, Coulson; Fletcher, Ennis

We say: Lincoln City 3-0 Blackpool

With momentum, defensive strength and promotion ambition firmly on their side, Lincoln appear well placed to extend their unbeaten run.

Blackpool’s struggles on the road and ongoing defensive issues suggest this may prove a difficult afternoon for the visitors, and we expect the Imps to secure a comfortable victory.

