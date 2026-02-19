Preview: Mansfield Town vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 19 Feb 2026 16:18

Mansfield Town will face a tough test on Saturday afternoon when they welcome an in-form Lincoln City side to the One Call Stadium.

The hosts currently sit 15th in the League One table and are just five points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are second and only four points behind league leaders Cardiff City.

Match preview

Mansfield are without a win in their last six league games and suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Blackpool on Tuesday, with the Seasiders picking up just their second victory in nine league matches.

The defeat sent Mansfield crashing back down to earth after their heroic 2-1 win over Premier League side Burnley in the FA Cup just three days earlier.

Manager Nigel Clough was "very disappointed" with Blackpool's winning goal and admitted his side desperately "need to get some points as soon as we can".

The Stags do have a strong defensive record, having only conceded five goals in their last eight league games, but they have struggled in front of goal.

Since putting three past rock bottom Port Vale last month, Mansfield have scored just three goals in their last six.

© Imago

Lincoln, meanwhile, are the form team in League One and are unbeaten in their last 15 league matches.

The Imps thumped 10-man Northampton Town 4-0 on Tuesday, with Ryan One, Jack Moylan, Ivan Varfolomeev and Rob Street all finding the back of the net.

Manager Michael Skubala branded his side's performance "amazing from start to finish" and Lincoln remain on-track to earn promotion to the second tier of English football for the first time in 65 years.

Lincoln are eight points clear of third-placed Bolton Wanderers and have the joint-best defensive record in the division, with no other club conceding fewer goals.

The Imps also have an historical edge over their rivals, having not lost to Mansfield in their last six meetings across all competitions.

Mansfield Town League One form:

DDDDLL

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

DDDLWL

Lincoln City League One form:

WWWWDW

Team News

© Imago

Mansfield could bring Rhys Oates into the starting lineup for Victor Adeboyejo after his goal against Burnley in the FA Cup, while defender Baily Cargill is expected to be absent through injury.

Louis Reed and Jon Russell are set to continue in midfield, while Oliver Irow and Luke Bolton could start out wide once again.

Lincoln could hand Varfolomeev and Street recalls after they scored off the bench against Northampton, with Ben House and Tom Bayliss dropping out of the starting lineup.

The Imps also have a settled defence, with Tendayi Darikwa, Tom Hamer, Sonny Bradley and Adam Reach set to start in front of goalkeeper George Wickens.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Akins, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin; Russell, Reed; Bolton, Hendry, Irow; Oates

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Varfolomeev, McGrandles; Hackett, Moylan, Street; Draper

We say: Mansfield Town 0-2 Lincoln City

Lincoln are the in-form team and it would be a major upset if the Imps did not come away with all three points on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.