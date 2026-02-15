Preview: Blackpool vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Feb 2026 20:58

Two sides in the bottom half of League One will go head to head on Tuesday evening as Blackpool host Mansfield Town at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders will be aiming to bounce back from a heavy 4-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, while the Stags arrive full of confidence after pulling off an FA Cup upset away at Premier League side Burnley.

Match preview

Following the dismissal of Steve Bruce in October, Ian Evatt took over at Bloomfield Road and has been able to help guide Blackpool out of the relegation zone.

Winning nine, drawing three and losing 11 of his 23 games in charge, Evatt has given the Lancashire-based club some much-needed momentum.

However, they are currently enduring their worst run under his management, having lost four of their last six matches.

Their latest loss was the heaviest since Evatt has taken over, losing 4-0 at home to Blackpool and being reduced to ten men in the final few minutes.

The poor form has meant the relegation zone now looms closer than they would like, with Blackpool just one point clear of the dreaded drop zone.

Should they return to winning ways during their midweek match, they could be four points ahead of 21st place.

As for Nigel Clough's Mansfield Town, they reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1975 after coming from behind to beat Premier League side Burnley.

A Rhys Oates equaliser shortly after half-time, followed by a superb Louis Reed free-kick, completed the second-half turnaround and secured the Stags’ place in the next round.

Now turning their focus back to league action, Mansfield will be hoping that momentum carries over as they search for their first League One win in seven matches.

Although they have not managed many victories of late, they have drawn four of their last six and have conceded just four goals in that period, highlighting that they are still a hard team to break down.

Mansfield currently sit 13th in the table but have games in hand on every team above them, giving them a strong opportunity to climb the standings in the coming weeks.

The pair meet for the second time this season, with the Stags winning the reverse fixture 2-0.

Blackpool League One form:

L W L L D L

Mansfield Town League One form:

W W D D D L

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

D D D D L W

Team News

Blackpool will be forced into changes ahead of this one after Husband's red card last time out.

Zac Ashworth is the most likely to come in at left-back and take his place.

Hayden Coulson, Fraser Horsfall, Kamarl Grant, Andy Lyons, George Honeyman, Albie Morgan, Joel Randall and Dale Taylor remain sidelined and unavailable for selection.

As for the visitors, they have the luxury of naming the same starting XI once again after coming away from the FA Cup win with no added injury woes.

Baily Cargill is still expected to miss out through injury, but Oates and Reed should retain their places after their goals at Turf Moor.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey, Ihiekwe, Ashworth, Brown; Walters, Anderson, Clarkson, CJ Hamilton; Fletcher, Obafemi

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy; Akins, Reed, Lewis, McLaughlin; Russell, Oates, Evans

We say: Blackpool 0-2 Mansfield Town

Both sides come into this one looking to return to winning ways. We expect the away side's defence to remain strong once again with Clough's side taking all three points.

