Preview: Blackpool vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 25 Jan 2026 12:57

Blackpool will be looking to pick up a second consecutive win when they welcome Stockport County to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 17th in the League One table and are just three points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are fifth and only six points off the automatic promotion spots.

Match preview

Blackpool ended a run of four games without a win on Saturday as they picked up an important 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Northampton Town.

Zac Ashworth and Ashley Fletcher were on target for the Seasiders as they picked up their first points of 2026, with manager Ian Evatt hailing his side's "professional" performance.

Blackpool will be keen to back that up with a win against Stockport on Tuesday as they look to move further away from the bottom four.

Fletcher has been their key player so far this season, with only Leyton Orient star Dom Ballard netting more League One goals than his 12, and the 30-year-old is in excellent form at the moment.

Since Evatt took charge in October, Fletcher has scored 15 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions and he has also made 14 goal contributions in the 14 league games he has played under the former Bolton Wanderers boss.

© Imago / Focus Images

Stockport drew 1-1 with league leaders Cardiff City last weekend and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, with the Hatters well and truly in the mix for promotion.

Dave Challinor's side were beaten in the playoffs by Leyton Orient last season and will be hoping to go one better this year as they eye a return to the second tier for the first time since 2002.

Stockport will be buoyed by the fact that no other team has picked up more points on the road so far this season and they have only lost once to Blackpool since 2004.

The reverse fixture took place back in October and saw Stockport pick up a 1-0 win, with Joseph Olowu scoring the winner.

Kyle Wootton will be their main threat in this game, with the 29-year-old notching his 11th league strike against Cardiff on Saturday to end a run of four league games without a goal.

Blackpool League One form:

WWLLLW

Blackpool form (all competitions):

WLLLLW

Stockport County League One form:

WDLWWD

Stockport County form (all competitions):

DLWWWD

Team News

© Imago

Blackpool could welcome back club captain James Husband, who has now served his suspension for getting sent off against Port Vale on New Year's Day.

Michael Ihiekwe could make way for Husband as Blackpool look to manage his return from a toe injury, with the defender's appearance against Northampton his first in more than a month.

Albie Morgan, Fraser Horsfall, Hayden Coulson and Dale Taylor are all set to miss the game through injury.

Stockport will be without the likes of Lewis Bate, Callum Connolly, Arttu Hoskonen and Tyler Onyango and are unlikely to make many changes.

Ben Osborn could replace Odin Bailey in midfield, while Wootton will continue leading the line.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Grant, Husband, Casey; Hamilton, Randall, Brown, Honeyman, Ashworth; Obafemi, Fletcher

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; Dacres-Cogley, Norwood, Osborn, Edun; Andresson, Wootton, Stokes

We say: Blackpool 1-2 Stockport County

Stockport are the in-form team and their outstanding away record means we are backing them to pick up an important win over Blackpool.

