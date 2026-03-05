Preview: Blackpool vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 05 Mar 2026 23:32 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 23:35

Wigan Athletic will make the short trip to Bloomfield Road for Saturday's League One clash against Lancashire rivals Blackpool.

The two relegation-threatened sides are level on 37 points, leaving them just a point clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Blackpool are hovering just above the dotted line after winning just one of their previous seven matches (D2, L4).

That win took place against Mansfield Town on February 17, before they were denied back-to-back victories by a late Mason Burstow equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Bolton Wanderers.

Ian Evatt's charges were then heavily beaten in last Saturday's away clash against second-placed Lincoln City, conceding three late goals in the space of 11 minutes as they slumped to a 4-0 loss at the LNER Stadium.

The defeat extended Blackpool's winless away run to six League One matches and highlighted why they have the second-worst away record in the third tier.

That said, one of their three away league victories took place in December's meeting with Wigan, meaning they have the chance to complete a league double in Saturday's Lancashire derby.

The Tangerines can certainly take confidence from having won three of their previous four home matches against the Latics.

While Blackpool are languishing in 20th spot, Wigan are just one position better off in 19th position due to their goal difference advantage over the Tangerines.

The Latics are just three games into Gary Caldwell's second spell in charge after the 43-year-old left his role as Exeter City manager to take over the reins at the DW Stadium for the first time since leaving in 2016.

Caldwell has overseen an upturn in fortunes with two wins in his first three matches, including a 1-0 home victory over Luton Town that ended Wigan's eight-game winless league run.

After going on to lose 4-2 away to Stockport County, Wigan returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 success in last Saturday's home clash against Huddersfield Town, courtesy of Jensen Weir's first goal since the opening day of the season.

While he has overseen back-to-back home wins, Caldwell still needs to solve Wigan's away day woes, given the fact they have won just two of their 17 road trips in League One this season (D7, L8).

If they are to end their five-game winless away league run on Saturday, the Latics will need to beat Blackpool at Bloomfield Road for the first time since running out 3-1 winners in October 2017.

Blackpool League One form:

L D L W D L

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L L L W L W

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

L L L W L W

Team News

Blackpool remain without the services of Kamarl Grant, Andy Lyons, Ryan Finnigan, Albie Morgan and Michael Obafemi.

Dale Taylor is closing in on a return to action, although Saturday's contest will come too soon for the forward.

The Tangerines are hopeful defender Michael Ihiekwe will be available for selection after missing the last three games with a toe injury.

As for Wigan, they are expected to be without Jack Hunt, Ryan Trevitt and Baba Adeeko due to injury.

Defender James Carragher is likely to be out for at least another week as he continues to work his way back from an ankle problem.

Joseph Hungbo is pushing for a starting spot after featuring as a half-time substitute in the win over Huddersfield.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey, Horsfall, Ashworth; Walters, Anderson, Brown, Honeyman, Coulson; Ennis, Fletcher

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Kerr, Fox; Hungbo, Weir, Moxon, Murray; Costelloe, Wright; Saydee

We say: Blackpool 2-2 Wigan Athletic

Caldwell has made a bright start to his second stint as Wigan boss and will now be looking for a second consecutive victory in Saturday's away clash.

But given Wigan's struggles on the road, we think they will have to settle for a share of the spoils against one of their relegation rivals.

