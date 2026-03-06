Preview: Lille vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 06 Mar 2026 00:48

Lille will try to, at worst, maintain their fifth-place standing in Ligue 1 when they host Lorient at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the north of France on Sunday.

Last weekend Les Nordistes held onto fifth thanks to a 1-0 win over Nantes, while Lorient are 10th after drawing 2-2 with Auxerre.

Match preview

After a string of poor results throughout the first couple of months of 2026, Lille appear to be back on the right path domestically.

Bruno Genesio’s side have won three successive competitive fixtures, without a single goal conceded over that stretch.

On Sunday, they can claim consecutive home triumphs in the top-flight for the first time this year, with points in those previous two such encounters.

Coming into matchday 25, this team are just three points below Marseille for a place in the Champions League qualifiers and five back of Lyon for a spot in the League Phase of that tournament.

At the same time, one slip-up could impact their chances of returning to Europe next season, as only three points currently separate them from Monaco in seventh, with the latter on the outside of those European places.

Les Dogues have four successive home victories versus Les Merlus in the top-flight, winning their previous two Ligue 1 meetings against them by a combined margin of 10-1.

© Imago

Lorient continue to rack up points domestically, though they have made it rather difficult on themselves over the past couple of weeks.

Olivier Pantaloni has seen his team concede the opener in the previous two league outings though they found a way to earn a single point each time.

While they have only gone pointless in one of their last 13 matches in this competition, they are seven points below a place in Europe with 10 games remaining.

A win this weekend could improve those odds, while it would be their third away triumph in the top-flight this season, equalling their entire total from 2023-24.

In 2026, they have not dropped a single point domestically when netting the opening goal, while earning three draws when conceding first this year.

Les Merlus could claim their first Ligue 1 victory against Lille since 2017 on Sunday (1-0), conceding three or more times in their last four visit to Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Lorient form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

An elbow injury will likely keep Marc-Aurele Caillard on the Lille sidelines this weekend, while Alexsandro has a calf strain, Osame Sahraoui has a sore groin and Hamza Igamane is out due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Expect Ethan Mbappe Lottin to miss another game with to a thigh issue, while Ousmane Toure will not be available because of a cruciate ligament injury.

Nathan Ngoy scored in second-half stoppage time last week, while Berke Ozer made one save to preserve the victory for his team.

Over at Lorient, Isaak Toure remains doubtful with a knock, and Bandiougou Fadiga is likely to sit out as he recovers from a groin problem.

Pablo Pagis, who was red-carded in their Coupe de France defeat on penalties against Nice this week, is said to be dealing with a concussion.

Bamba Dieng netted a brace on matchday 24, bringing them back from a goal down twice to earn a point at home to Auxerre.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Santos, Ngoy, Mbemba, Verdonk; Bentaleb, Andre; Haraldsson, Correia; Fernandez-Pardo, Giroud

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Silva, Talbi, Meite; Le Bris, Abergel, Cadiou, Karim; Tosin, Makengo; Dieng

We say: Lille 2-1 Lorient

Given how easily Lille have exposed the Lorient backline in recent outings, we expect to see a rather timid approach from the visitors, which could play right into the hands of Les Dogues.

