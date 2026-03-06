Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs 'identify' Mauricio Pochettino alternative as Premier League relegation fears grow

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Mar 2026 03:00

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering Robbie Keane as a summer appointment as they look to navigate the most precarious period in the club's modern history.

The Lilywhites are currently embroiled in a desperate battle for Premier League survival following an unprecedented winless run that has left them just one point above the relegation zone.

Interim head coach Igor Tudor is not expected to be retained in a permanent capacity once the 2025-26 campaign concludes, regardless of whether the club maintains its top-flight status.

While the board are believed to have identified several high-profile targets to lead a potential rebuild, the growing uncertainty surrounding their divisional status has complicated their recruitment strategy.

Spurs identify 'dark horse' candidate to replace Igor Tudor

As reported by GIVEMESPORT, former Spurs striker Keane has emerged as a potential candidate to take the managerial reins this summer.

The 45-year-old is currently in charge of Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, where he has maintained an impressive 61% win rate and secured a domestic league title.

While Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi remain the primary targets for the hierarchy, Keane is viewed as a serious alternative should the club fail to land their preferred choices.

It is understood that the Republic of Ireland legend would be a strong contender for the role if the club were to suffer a shock relegation to the Championship.

The report suggests that Keane's standing among the supporters and intimate knowledge of the club's internal culture are seen as significant assets as Spurs prepare for a summer of significant transition.

Spurs managerial search: Pochettino and De Zerbi remains top priorities

While Pochettino is reportedly not entirely deterred by the prospect of managing in the second tier following his stint with the USA national team, his substantial salary requirements could prove a major hurdle.

Similarly, De Zerbi is expected to have numerous suitors from the top end of the Premier League and across Europe, potentially making a move to North London a difficult sell if top-flight football is not guaranteed.

Keane’s emergence as a potential appointment comes at a time when he is also attracting interest from Crystal Palace, who are seeking a successor to Oliver Glasner.