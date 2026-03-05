Tottenham identify 'emergency' Igor Tudor replacement as sack could happen 'today'

By Carter White | 05 Mar 2026 16:33 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 17:40

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to move for a new manager if they fail to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

Spurs have been under the leadership of 47-year-old Igor Tudor for the past two matches on a deal until the end of the season.

However, the Croatian has struggled to get a tune out of the squad to date, losing back-to-back London derbies.

Tudor's troops first fell to a 4-1 scoreline at the hands of arch rivals Arsenal before suffering defeat at Fulham last time out,

Tottenham will be looking to end their 10-game winless streak in the Premier League when they host Palace on Thursday.

Tottenham looking at Tudor alternatives?

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are considering a change in the dugout ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

The report claims that there are serious concerns over Tudor's start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is believed that the 47-year-old has not had the desired impact on a confidence-drained first-team squad.

It is understood that Tudor could be relieved of his North London duties should they fail to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Spurs supposedly have a number of managerial alternative options in mind ahead of a potential switch.

Tottenham's relegation battle assessed

Following positive results for both West Ham United and Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, Tottenham have been thrown deep into relegation trouble.

Tudor's side are currently just a single point and two positions above the dreaded drop with 10 games left to play.

Spurs' only two wins of the current calendar year have arrived against Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.