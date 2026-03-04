Tottenham have two perfect Djed Spence replacements as Igor Tudor issues injury update before Crystal Palace

By Ben Knapton | 04 Mar 2026 14:50

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence will miss Thursday's Premier League London derby with Crystal Palace due to injury, but Igor Tudor is counting on the full-back to return for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough man was ruled out of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Fulham before kickoff, and it was reported that he had sustained a fresh calf injury.

Spence's problem was described as a 'very minor' one, but the 25-year-old had already missed matches against Manchester City and Manchester United in February with a similar issue.

Speaking to reporters in Wednesday's pre-game press conference, Tudor ruled Spence out of the visit of the Eagles this week but expressed hope that he would be fit to face Atletico next week.

"Djed Spence is out," football.london quotes Tudor as saying. "Kevin [Danso] came back in the last game. We hope [Spence will return] for the Champions League game."

Tottenham's three Djed Spence replacements for Crystal Palace clash assessed

© Imago / Mark Pain

Spence is just one of 10 Spurs players on the sidelines for Thursday's fixture, alongside fellow full-backs Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie, the latter of whom is expected to spend another couple of weeks out of action with a hamstring issue.

The ever-versatile Archie Gray filled in on the left-hand side of the backline against Fulham, but Tudor possesses two players who are arguably better fits for the role than the former Leeds United youngster.

The Europa League winners brought 19-year-old Souza to the club from Santos earlier this year, and the teenager did not look at all out of place when making his debut against Man United at Old Trafford.

Tudor hinted that the South American could soon get his chance from the first whistle, adding: "He was good, I saw something in him. He is there and waiting for his moment to play."

Alternatively, with Danso back in the fold, Tudor could pair the Austrian up with Radu Dragusin in defence and deploy Micky van de Ven at left-back; the 24-year-old frequently plays out wide for the Netherlands national team.

Van de Ven's blistering pace and attacking prowess makes him a standout candidate for the left-back position, but while there is uncertainty over whether Tudor will go with a back three or back four, it is difficult to envisage the Dutchman being deployed out wide.

Could Igor Tudor leave Tottenham if Crystal Palace win?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Tudor was never expected to stick around for the long-term in North London, but there have already been murmurings of a premature exit as early as this week if Spurs lose on Thursday.

The former Juventus and Marseille manager did not hold his tongue when conducting his post-match media duties at Craven Cottage, claiming that Tottenham are lacking in all areas and labelling the situation "amazing".

A draw or defeat on Thursday would see Tottenham set a new unwanted record for their longest-ever Premier League winless run (11 games), and there have been few signs of progress since Tudor took the reins.

However, another managerial departure would put Tottenham right back at square one, and there would be no logic to parting ways so early - unless the Croatian himself finds the situation untenable and decides to walk.