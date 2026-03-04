Liverpool and Man City suffer Michael Olise setback as Bayern Munich star eyes 'alternative' challenge

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Mar 2026 13:54 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 15:15

Liverpool and Manchester City may have suffered a significant setback in the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who reportedly has an alternative destination in mind.

Olise joined Bayern in the summer of 2024 from Crystal Palace and recorded 43 goal contributions - 20 goals and 23 assists - across all competitions in his debut season.

The exciting French winger has maintained his impressive form throughout the 2025–26 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing 25 assists across all competitions, underlining his importance to the team.

Bayern reportedly view him as a priceless asset and have no intention of entertaining offers for the Frenchman, regardless of how lucrative they may be.

Olise has developed into one of Europe’s most dynamic attacking players, and it is no surprise that top clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring his situation.

Michael Olise situation: Liverpool and Man City make approach?

According to a report from TEAMTalk, Liverpool and Manchester City have made fresh enquiries for Olise, but their approaches have reportedly been rebuffed.

Liverpool are said to be exploring options for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah and view Olise as an ideal candidate, largely due to his similar playing style.

Manchester City also hold strong admiration for the versatile attacker, who is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2029 and is considered invaluable to the team.

Olise is reportedly happy at Bayern Munich and enjoying his time at the club, with neither the player nor the Bavarian giants looking to part ways at this stage.

Olise's alternative destination preferences

The report claims that Olise harbours a long-term desire to test himself in La Liga, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona keeping close tabs on his progress.

It was previously reported that Real Madrid prioritised signing Olise when Xabi Alonso was in charge and were open to offering Rodrygo as part of a deal to fund a move for the Frenchman.

Reports have suggested that the Bavarian giants are unwilling to consider offers below €100 million (£87m) for the winger, although his valuation could rise significantly if he signs a new contract and maintains his outstanding form.