Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso reportedly urges club president Florentino Perez to bring Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise to Bernabeu.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has reportedly urged club president Florentino Perez to bring Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise to Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals and registered six assists in nine appearances for Bayern during an excellent start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Olise has three goals and three assists in five Bundesliga matches this term, while he has managed one goal and three assists in two appearances in the 2025-26 Champions League.

Since arriving at Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024, Olise has scored 25 goals and registered 29 assists in 64 appearances for Bayern in all competitions.

The attacker has a contract in Munich until June 2029, and he is now viewed as one of the German club's most important players due to his excellent form, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future.

Real Madrid 'weighing up' big-money move for Olise

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid head coach Alonso has asked the club to prioritise a move for Olise, who plays alongside Los Blancos forward Kylian Mbappe for France.

The report claims that a move for Olise would open the door for Rodrygo to leave, while Brahim Diaz would also be available for transfer if the Bayern forward arrived at Bernabeu.

Alonso allegedly wants to use Olise in a front three with Vinicius Junior and Mbappe, with the Real Madrid head coach said to be confident that the ex-Palace forward could thrive in Spain.

Bayern would reportedly not be prepared to listen to offers of under €100m (£87m) for Olise, but the overall package could be more than that, as he is now developing into one of the most dangerous attackers in world football.

Will Rodrygo move to the Premier League?

Rodrygo was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the summer, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all believed to be keen on the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old is yet to find the back of the net for Real Madrid this season, including five outings in La Liga, and a departure in 2026 certainly appears to be on the cards.

There is significant interest from England's top flight in Rodrygo, and his departure could open the door for Los Blancos to complete a spectacular move for French superstar Olise in 2026.