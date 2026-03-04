Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Wolves: Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz latest

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Mar 2026 13:29

Liverpool will aim to get their revenge against Wolverhampton Wanderers when they travel to the Molineux Stadium for the second time in four days on Friday night.

The Reds were defeated 2-1 by the Old Gold in the Premier League earlier this week, leaving Arne Slot's side eager to bounce back and secure a win in Friday's FA Cup fifth-round clash.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their FA Cup clash with Wolves on Friday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Fans were excited to see one of the brightest defensive talents in Europe when Giovanni Leoni was signed in the summer.

However, Leoni suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025, and the defender is not anticipated to return until next season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle / Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Wataru Endo was stretchered off after picking up a serious ankle injury against Sunderland in February, and the midfielder is facing a race to be fit in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: March 10 (vs. Galatasaray)

Florian Wirtz was withdrawn from the squad against Nottingham Forest on February 22 after feeling an issue in his back during the warm-up.

While hopes were high that the playmaker would make a swift return to the matchday squad, Wirtz is unlikely to return until later this month against Galatasaray.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Fulham)

Alexander Isak, who signed for a record-breaking £125m during the summer, has been unable to make an impact for Liverpool this term, largely due to several injuries.

The striker is currently in rehabilitation after undergoing successful surgery on a complex lower league injury that was suffered in December, with Isak not likely to return until April.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back Conor Bradley will miss the remainder of the season with the major knee injury that saw him forced off against Arsenal on January 8.

Like Isak, the 22-year-old also had successful surgery to repair his own issue, though his return will have to wait until 2026-27.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Stefan Bajcetic suffered a hamstring injury in early August 2025, and the midfielder is expected to remain sidelined until May 2026.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.