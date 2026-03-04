Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Wolves vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool will meet for the second time in four days at the Molineux Stadium in an FA Cup fifth-round clash.

The Old Gold recorded a shock 2-1 victory when these two sides met earlier this week in the Premier League, leaving Arne Slot's side eager to get their revenge.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

WOLVES vs. LIVERPOOL

WOLVES

Out: Enso Gonzalez Medina (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Doherty, Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Mane, Andre, J Gomes, Wolfe; A Gomes, Armstrong

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Alexander Isak (calf), Florian Wirtz (lower back), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Jones, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike

