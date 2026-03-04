Liverpool lineup vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Predicted XI for FA Cup fifth-round matchup

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Mar 2026 12:37

Arne Slot is expected to make several changes to the Liverpool team that starts against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup fifth-round matchup at Molineux on Friday night.

Liverpool were handed their ninth Premier League defeat of the campaign on Tuesday night by the Old Gold, who clinched just their third victory of the league season thanks to Andre's 94th-minute deflected winner in the eventual 2-1 triumph.

Off the back of the unacceptable loss to the league's bottom side, Slot is anticipated to make numerous changes to the starting 11 that aims to secure their revenge against Wolves on Friday.

Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones could all come into the defence, with Milos Kerkez, Ibrahima Konate and Jeremie Frimpong dropping to the bench.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are likely to retain their positions at the base of midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai continuing in the attacking midfield role.

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's only goal in the 2-1 loss on Tuesday, and the winger should keep his place on the right flank, while Rio Ngumoha could replace Cody Gakpo on the opposite side.

In the continued absence of Alexander Isak in attack, Hugo Ekitike is expected to retain his place at the spearhead of Liverpool's forward line.

Injuries elsewhere mean that Liverpool will also remain without Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Florian Wirtz, Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Jones, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike