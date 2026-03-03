Liverpool break unwanted Premier League record as devastating Wolves loss raises Champions League questions

By Ben Knapton | 03 Mar 2026 22:47

Liverpool set an unwanted Premier League goals record in their devastating 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

The champions travelled to the basement boys buoyed by a 5-2 win over West Ham United at the weekend, but the Reds' set-piece mastery from the weekend eluded them during a lacklustre performance in the West Midlands.

Arne Slot's men had little in the way of ingenuity during the first half, and Wolves deservedly broke the deadlock in the second, when Rodrigo Gomes delicately lifted the ball over Alisson Becker after Tolu Arokodare's slick through ball.

Wolves shot-stopper Jose Sa produced a magnificent save from Rio Ngumoha, but the Portuguese was then partially at fault for the Reds' leveller, as Mohamed Salah's outside-of-the-boot strike restored parity for Liverpool.

However, Rob Edwards was sent charging down the touchline in unbridled elation during injury time, when Andre's strike took a huge deflection off of Joe Gomez and flew over the head of a helpless Alisson Becker.

Liverpool concede fifth 90+ minute winner in 2025-26 Premier League

Liverpool were formerly no strangers to a late winner, but during the difficult times under Slot, the reigning Premier League champions have fallen victims to an unprecedented number of last-gasp goals.

Andre's strike on Tuesday marked the fifth 90+ minute winner to be scored against Liverpool in the 2025-26 Premier League, the most against any team in a single season in the competition.

Slot's side have also shipped injury-time winners against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Manchester City this season, and Andre's deflected strike also saw another chapter of Premier League history written.

Indeed, the Brazilian's effort marked the first time ever in the Premier League that a team in the relegation zone scored a 90+ minute winner against the holders - another huge blot on Slot's notebook.

Fifth-placed Liverpool remain three points below Manchester United and Aston Villa in the Premier League table having played a game more than both sides, and the Reds now have to return to Molineux for Friday's FA Cup showdown.

Liverpool's Champions League credentials called into serious question

While Arsenal and Manchester City jostle for first place, and Manchester United continue to excel under Michael Carrick, two teams are now fighting for three Champions League places in the closing stages of the season.

Thanks to England's strong UEFA coefficient, fifth place should suffice for a spot at Europe's top table in 2026-27, but Liverpool are no longer in control of their UCL destiny.

Villa and Man Utd could move six points clear with victories against Chelsea and Newcastle United respectively, although the Blues are also now just three points behind with a game in hand and superior goal difference.

At least one of Villa or Chelsea will drop points this week - a minor boost for Liverpool - but the Reds must also take on the Red Devils, the Blues and the Villans in three straight games in May.

The Champions League picture will be clearer by that point, but displays like today's demonstrate why Liverpool perhaps do not deserve to rub shoulders with the European elite.