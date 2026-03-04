Liverpool transfer news: Two Serie A clubs 'keen' on Reds star but exit unlikely

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Mar 2026 13:09 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 15:16

Two Serie A clubs - Inter Milan and Juventus - are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the summer transfer window.

Alisson joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 under Jurgen Klopp and has remained Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper ever since.

The Brazilian has played a significant role in the club’s success, making over 300 appearances and winning multiple major honours, including two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

The 33-year-old has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, and leading Italian clubs are now reportedly keen to secure his signature.

Inter Milan and Juventus eye move for Alisson?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

According to a report from La Repubblica, Juventus are looking to sign a new goalkeeper to strengthen their defensive unit.

The Old Lady have not kept a clean sheet since January, conceding 18 goals in eight matches, and have slipped to sixth place in the Serie A table.

Like Juventus, Inter Milan also failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and are reportedly planning a major squad overhaul.

The Nerazzurri are preparing for life without Yann Sommer, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with the club unwilling to extend his contract.

It appears that both Italian giants are keen to add an experienced goalkeeper to their squads, and Alisson would undoubtedly be a major addition for either side.

Potential exit for Alisson unlikely

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool currently have Giorgi Mamardashvili as backup to Alisson, but the former Valencia goalkeeper has struggled to justify his hefty price tag since moving to the Premier League.

Alisson will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield this summer, although Liverpool are reportedly reluctant to lose him, which could indicate that the club may offer him a new deal.

Goalkeepers typically enjoy long careers, and Alisson could comfortably continue performing at the highest level for several more years, provided he remains fit.

The biggest challenge for Juventus could be matching Alisson’s high wages, while convincing the Brazilian to join may prove difficult if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.