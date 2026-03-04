Preview: Napoli vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 04 Mar 2026 15:04 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 15:08

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli will continue their fight for a top-four finish on Friday evening, when they welcome Torino to Stadio Maradona.

With their title defence essentially over, the Partenopei must stay in front of several Champions League chasers; meanwhile, Toro are not yet safe from relegation.

Match preview

Now a distant third place in the table, Napoli have left both Milan clubs to battle for this season's Scudetto, instead shifting focus to securing a spot in the final top four.

Antonio Conte's injury-hit side trail 14 points behind imperious league leaders Inter Milan, having also exited both the Champions League and Coppa Italia before the latter stages.

Last time out, the Partenopei bounced back from losing to fellow Champions League hopefuls Atalanta by beating Serie B-bound Hellas Verona - but it required a last-gasp goal to do so.

Following a long layoff, Romelu Lukaku has been restricted to a few cameos since returning to the squad, but his latest appearance proved enough to seal a 2-1 away win.

Conte will be concerned, though, that his team has now gone nine games without a clean sheet across all competitions, and several other clubs are hunting them down.

With 11 rounds remaining, fourth-placed Roma sit just two points behind, with Juventus, Como and Atalanta still in contention.

Nonetheless, Napoli have every reason to feel confident for a rare Friday night contest: they are unbeaten in Serie A home fixtures this season and have lost just one of their last 17 meetings with Torino at the Maradona.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

In fact, Toro have only taken one point from their last four visits, but having won the reverse fixture 1-0 they could now do their first double over Napoli since 2009.

Facing a fight to retain top-flight status, the Turin side started life under new management last week, when they gave Roberto D'Aversa a perfect dugout debut.

Both Giovanni Simeone and Duvan Zapata found the target against another club embroiled in a bitter war between fanbase and ownership, as Torino beat Lazio 2-0.

That was the latest home game to take place in front of near-empty stands, as supporters continue to protest against Urbano Cairo's presidency, so Toro may even welcome a long trip south to Naples.

Appointed on a short-term contract, D'Aversa has been tasked with keeping the club afloat in Serie A, and they now sit six points above the drop zone.

The ex-Lecce boss could become the first Torino coach to win his first two top-flight fixtures since 1981 - but he must outsmart Conte in order to do so.

Napoli Serie A form:

L W W D L W

Napoli form (all competitions):

W W L D L W

Torino Serie A form:

L W D L L W

Torino form (all competitions):

W L D L L W

Team News

© Imago / Fotoagenzia

Just when Napoli were handed some rare good news on the fitness front - with Frank Anguissa, Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne all back in full training - midfield fulcrum Stanislav Lobotka could be forced to miss Friday's game.

While the Slovakian star is doubtful due to a muscular issue, David Neres, Amir Rrahmani and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo remain confirmed absentees.

After netting an early opener against Verona, Rasmus Hojlund now needs one more goal to hit double figures in Serie A this season; back on the scoresheet last week, Lukaku has previously notched nine goal involvements against Torino.

Meanwhile, Toro's attack should be led by Napoli loanee Simeone, who scored the winner in October's reverse fixture and was naturally reluctant to celebrate.

Following his strike against Lazio, the Argentine striker is one shy of reaching 100 Serie A goal involvements; he could continue to partner club captain Zapata, who played for Napoli several years ago.

By contrast with Conte, D'Aversa may have his whole squad available: Tino Anjorin and Che Adams have recently returned from injury, Emirhan Ilkhan has served his suspension, only leaving Zakaria Aboukhlal's presence in some doubt.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Buongiorno, Jesus; Politano, Lobotka, Elmas, Spinazzola; Vergara, Alisson; Hojlund

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Lazaro, Vlasic, Prati, Casadei, Obrador; Simeone, Zapata

We say: Napoli 2-1 Torino

Amid injury-inflicted changes of personnel and formation, Napoli have been more vulnerable in recent months, so they might not stroll to a straightforward win.

Torino showed some spirit last week, but winning at the Maradona remains a tough task and they will fail to bridge a clear gap in quality.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.