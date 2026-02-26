Preview: Hellas Verona vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 26 Feb 2026 15:09 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 15:15

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli will continue their fight for a top-four finish on Saturday, when they visit Hellas Verona at Stadio Bentegodi.

With their title defence in tatters, the Partenopei must now keep their noses in front of several Champions League chasers, while Verona seem doomed to the drop.

Match preview

Napoli have slipped out of the Scudetto race since lifting the Supercoppa Italiana in December, dropping to a distant third place in the table.

Now trailing 14 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, they also exited both the Champions League and Coppa Italia before the latter stages, making for a miserable start to 2026.

Last week, Antonio Conte's side lost 2-1 to fellow European contenders Atalanta BC in Bergamo, letting a lead slip in controversial circumstances after Rasmus Hojlund had put them in front against his old club.

So rarely defeated after taking the lead, Napoli's latest setback came via some dubious refereeing and left their grip on a top-four spot looking ever more vulnerable - particularly as they continue to leak goals.

Conte's injury-hit team have conceded 10 times in their last five league matches, also going eight games without a clean sheet across all competitions.

Meanwhile, in-form Roma have taken the chance to draw level on 50 points, with Juventus, Como and Atalanta not far behind.

Few more slip-ups can be afforded as Napoli head towards the run-in, and defeat would be unthinkable this weekend.

While the Partenopei have surprisingly lost half of their 18 away games this term, they have also been beaten just once in the last 10 league meetings with Verona.

Much has changed since Hellas strode to a stunning 3-0 win in Conte's first league match as Napoli manager, back on the opening day of last season.

Their opponents ultimately responded by winning the Italian title, while Verona successfully stayed up, only to find themselves in deep trouble just a few months later.

For some time, the Gialloblu have looked bound for Serie B, and they currently sit rock bottom of the table, nine points from safety with 12 games remaining.

Beaten 3-0 by Sassuolo last time out, their winless streak increased to 11, having last tasted success at the tail end of 2025.

The recent appointment of Paolo Sammarco as interim head coach has not had the desired effect, with just one point claimed from his three matches so far.

Now facing a tough home game, Verona's downtrodden squad will try to improve on last month's reverse fixture, when they gave Napoli a huge scare before settling for a spirited 2-2 away draw.

However, their record of just one win and seven points from 12 Serie A contests at the Bentegodi suggests yet more woe could be in store.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

D L L D L L

Napoli Serie A form:

W L W W D L

Napoli form (all competitions):

L W W L D L

Team News

Napoli have been sorely missing several key players, including last season's Serie A MVP Scott McTominay, who is still struggling with a thigh problem and remains a major doubt.

The visitors are certainly without Kevin De Bruyne, David Neres, Amir Rrahmani and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, but Frank Anguissa recently returned to full training and could make the bench.

Matteo Politano is among several men vying to support Hojlund up front, having previously been involved in six league goals against Verona; however, this term he has attempted 34 shots without scoring once.

Meanwhile, Hellas received their third red card in four matches last week, so Al-Musrati must join top scorer Gift Orban on the sidelines.

Orban will serve the second game of his two-match ban, so either Amin Sarr or Daniel Mosquera could partner Kieron Bowie in the hosts' front line.

Though Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro is now available after suspension, Sammarco still has a long absence list to deal with.

Suat Serdar, Antoine Bernede, Sandi Lovric, Pol Lirola are all injured; Tomas Suslov, Roberto Gagliardini and Nicolas Valentini remain doubts.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Bella-Kotchap, Nelsson, Edmundsson; Bradaric, Harroui, Akpa-Akpro, Niasse, Frese; Bowie, Sarr

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Buongiorno, Jesus; Gutierrez, Lobotka, Elmas, Spinazzola; Vergara, Alisson; Hojlund

We say: Hellas Verona 1-3 Napoli

Verona may have claimed four points from the teams' last three meetings, but they are set to serve up more disappointment for their home faithful.

After fumbling a potential win last weekend, Napoli will be fired up to exploit their hosts' flaky defence.

