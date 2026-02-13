Preview: Parma vs Hellas Verona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 13 Feb 2026 11:27

Parma host Hellas Verona at the Ennio Tardini on Sunday afternoon in a fixture that could have major implications at the bottom end of the Serie A table.

While the hosts are looking to create breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone, Verona travel to Emilia-Romagna under increasing pressure, knowing that another setback could further complicate their survival hopes.

Match preview

Parma head into the weekend sitting 14th in the Serie A table with 26 points from 24 matches, having recorded six wins, eight draws and 10 defeats.

That tally leaves them eight points above the relegation zone - a cushion, but far from a guarantee of safety.

Carlos Cuesta’s side boosted their confidence last time out with a valuable 1-0 away victory over Bologna, a result that showcased their growing resilience.

It was a timely win for a team that has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign but has appeared to find greater structure in recent weeks.

Defensively, however, Parma’s numbers underline lingering vulnerabilities, having conceded 30 goals while scoring just 16 - a return that exposes their difficulty in controlling games, even if performances have shown gradual improvement under Cuesta.

Home form remains a significant concern, with Parma having managed just two victories from 12 matches at the Ennio Tardini, drawing four and losing six.

Their inability to consistently capitalise on home advantage has prevented them from climbing into the relative comfort of mid-table security.

Across their last five matches in all competitions, Parma have registered one win, two draws and two defeats.

Hellas Verona, meanwhile, find themselves in far more precarious territory, with the visitors sitting bottom of the Serie A table in 20th place with just 15 points from 24 matches, having won only two games all season alongside nine draws and 13 defeats.

Paolo Sammarco’s appointment has yet to inspire the turnaround supporters had hoped for, with Verona’s most recent outing ending in a goalless draw at home to Pisa.

Their away record provides little encouragement ahead of this trip having secured just one win from 12 league matches on the road, drawing five and losing six.

Verona have conceded 41 goals this season - one of the worst defensive records in the division - while scoring just 18.

Their last five league matches have produced two draws and three defeats, and they are now winless in nine games, a run that highlights the depth of their crisis.

The reverse fixture earlier this season saw Parma claim a 2-1 away victory, and the recent head-to-head record is evenly balanced, with two wins apiece and one draw from the last five meetings.

Parma Serie A form:

WDDLLW

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

LLDLLD

Team News

Parma will be without Mariano Troilo, who is suspended following his red card in the victory over Bologna.

Defensive concerns are compounded by injuries to Zion Suzuki (broken hand) and Lautaro Valenti (muscle problem), while Abdoulaye N’Diaye is a doubt due to a muscle issue.

With options limited at the back, youngster Dominik Drobnic could be handed his first-team opportunity.

Nahuel Estevez is also a doubt with a physical complaint, while Pontus Almqvist and Matija Frigan remain sidelined, the latter continuing his recovery from a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

For Verona, Roberto Gagliardini is ruled out with a muscle injury, and Nicolas Valentini faces a late fitness test.

Antoine Bernede is another doubt with a thigh issue, while Tomas Suslov remains absent with a cruciate ligament injury.

There is better news for the visitors in attack, as Amin Sarr returns from suspension and is expected to lead the line alongside Gift Orban.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Del Prato, Drobnic, Circati; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, Valeri; Oristanio, Pellegrino

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Slotsager; Frese, Bernede, Al-Musrati, Lovric, Niasse; Orban, Sarr

We say: Parma 1-0 Hellas Verona

While Parma’s home form has been underwhelming, Verona’s struggles particularly away from home suggest this could be a narrow victory for the hosts.

With greater defensive organisation and a recent morale-boosting win behind them, the Crociati may just have enough to edge a tight encounter.

