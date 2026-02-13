Leeds United transfer news: Whites winger 'highly motivated' to depart Elland Road in summer

By Carter White | 13 Feb 2026 11:13

Leeds United attacker Jack Harrison has reportedly decided that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is currently away from Elland Road at Fiorentina on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Harrison played in Leeds' January FA Cup win over Derby County, setting up a clash with Birmingham City in the fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Farke's side come into the match following a respectable 2-2 draw at Chelsea earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Birmingham are in the midst of an eight-game undefeated run, drawing with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

© Imago

Harrison 'highly motivated' to leave Leeds

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Leeds attacker Harrison has his heart set on a certain move during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the former Everton man wants to secure a switch away from Elland Road at the conclusion of the campaign.

It is understood that Fiorentina have the option to purchase Harrison permanently over the course of the summer.

However, the Florence-based club will be unable to afford the 27-year-old should they suffer relegation to Serie B.

Harrison is supposedly extremely happy in Italy and fully focused on keeping Fiorentina in the top flight.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

How has Harrison fared so far?

Since securing a late January transfer to Italy on loan, it is said that Harrison has been like a breath of fresh air for the Italian strugglers.

The winger has made two substitute appearances for La Viola, providing an assist during the 2-2 draw with Torino on February 7.

Harrison will be pushing for a spot in the starting XI for Saturday afternoon's trip to Como in Serie A.