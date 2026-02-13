Preview: Torino vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Feb 2026 10:08 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 10:14

Three points apart in the Serie A standings, two clubs in dismal form will fight for a rare victory when Torino host Bologna on Sunday.

The visitors have lost their last four league matches - and their Coppa Italia defence has just ended - while Toro required a late leveller to avoid yet another defeat last week.

Match preview

After letting a lead slip against relegation-threatened Fiorentina, Torino were heading for their second loss in four days before Guillermo Maripan snatched a stoppage-time equaliser at Stadio Franchi.

Toro had just exited the Coppa Italia to Inter Milan, while a previous streak of four straight defeats was only halted by beating lowly Lecce 1-0 in Turin.

Now, the Granata will try to win consecutive top-flight home fixtures for the first time since October, which would take them one step closer to mid-table safety.

Currently trailing Bologna by three points, Marco Baroni's men can close that gap this weekend, but their defensive record remains a serious concern: Torino have conceded the most goals in Serie A (42) including last month's 6-0 thrashing by Como.

They did keep a clean sheet in October's reverse fixture - a 0-0 draw at Stadio Dall'Ara - but Toro have won none of their last five league meetings with Bologna, only scoring in one.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Recent history may be on their side, but Bologna's current form has left them in crisis mode ahead of Sunday's trip north to Turin.

The Rossoblu have lost their last four Serie A matches; indeed, since the start of December, they have lost the most games (eight) and conceded the most goals (23) across Italy's top flight.

Without doubt, much has changed since they finally ended a 51-year wait for major silverware by lifting the Coppa Italia last May.

After making a bright start to the 2025-26 season, Vincenzo Italiano's team have plummeted down the table, most recently losing to Emilian rivals Parma in heartbreaking fashion.

Though Tommaso Pobega was sent off midway through the first half, they still came close to an against-the-odds victory, only to be denied by Parma's inspired goalkeeper before conceding with almost the last kick.

Heaping on more misery, Bologna's cup defence was then ended by Lazio on Wednesday, when a 1-1 home draw was followed by a 4-1 defeat on penalties, with star man Riccardo Orsolini among three players who missed.

That surely closed the Rossoblu's last domestic route back into Europe, leaving their Europa League campaign as the sole focus - that resumes with the first leg of a playoff against SK Brann next week.

Torino Serie A form:

L L L L W D

Torino form (all competitions):

W L L W L D

Bologna Serie A form:

D W L L L L

Bologna form (all competitions):

D L W L L L

Team News

© Imago

Although Ivan Ilic, Rafa Obrador and Ardian Ismajli are all injured, Torino striker Giovanni Simeone - who recently triggered a permanent move from Napoli - has fully recovered from a thigh problem.

Baroni's options will also be boosted by the return of January signing Matteo Prati and captain Nikola Vlasic, both of whom were suspended last week.

After appearing from the bench against former club Fiorentina, Simeone can now vie with Che Adams, Alieu Njie and Sandro Kulenovic to feature up front.

Having scored the opener at Stadio Franchi, Toro midfielder Cesare Casadei has three Serie A strikes to his name in 2026 and will hope to keep that form going against Bologna's suspect defence.

The visitors are sure to make changes after their midweek Coppa Italia defeat, meaning starts for several men who were benched on Wednesday.

Only Charalampos Lykogiannis is certainly ruled out by injury, as Italiano hopes Torbjorn Heggem and Lorenzo De Silvestri can recover, but Pobega must serve a suspension.

As ever, Thijs Dallinga and Santiago Castro - the latter of whom has just signed a fresh four-year contract - will fight it out to lead the Rossoblu's front line.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Marianucci, Maripan, Coco; Pedersen, Ilkhan, Casadei, Lazaro; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Mario, Casale, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Ferguson; Orsolini, Odgaard, Rowe; Castro

We say: Torino 2-2 Bologna

Both Bologna and Torino are struggling to keep the back door shut, so some talented attackers could get space to impress.

One point will do neither side much good, but they may have to settle for a frustrating draw - leaving both treading water in mid-table.

