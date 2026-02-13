Tottenham manager latest: Head coach target 'ready to choose Spurs' over Red Devils

By Axel Clody | 13 Feb 2026 08:49

Following his recent departure from Marseille, Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United and Tottenham. He has allegedly already made his choice between these two destinations.

On Tuesday evening, Roberto De Zerbi made the decision to leave Olympique de Marseille. The Italian tactician no longer had the resources to manage the French club, whose results had been mixed in recent weeks.

While the French side are searching for his successor, the 46-year-old is on the market and already attracting interest.

Roberto De Zerbi courted by Manchester United and Tottenham

Indeed, just hours after his departure from Marseille, Tottenham made the decision to part ways with Thomas Frank. The Italian coach was quickly identified among the 3 favourites to succeed the Danish manager, alongside Mauricio Pochettino and Oliver Glasner.

It can also be noted that RDZ has been mentioned for several months as a profile of interest to Manchester United. A Manchester United legend – Jaap Stam – has notably advocated for him to succeed Michael Carrick next summer.

As such, with De Zerbi a reported target for both English clubs, an update has been provided by the i Paper.

Roberto De Zerbi prefers the Spurs project

According to the British outlet, the former Marseille manager has already made a choice. He is reportedly "ready to choose Spurs over the Manchester United job."

Following his two-and-a-half-year spell in Marseille, he is said to be "ready to get back to work immediately" and considers Spurs as the "logical next step" in his career.

It would also mark a return to the Premier League for the man who managed Brighton from September 2022 to June 2024, before embarking on the Marseille project.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham wish to bet on Roberto De Zerbi for their future and whether an arrival is possible in the coming days, or if Spurs will gamble on waiting until the end of the season to start a new cycle.