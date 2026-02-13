Harry Maguire latest: 'Major development' means centre-back's Man Utd future has become clear

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 07:43 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 07:45

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has reportedly moved a step closer to signing a new contract with the 20-time English champions.

Maguire's existing deal with the Red Devils is due to expire at the end of June, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future in recent months.

A number of Serie A clubs are said to have been in contact with Man United in January to discuss a potential deal for the experienced defender, but the Red Devils made it clear that he would not be allowed to leave in the middle of the season.

Maguire has been outstanding since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, with the 32-year-old playing a leading role in the team securing 13 points from their last five Premier League matches.

According to TEAMtalk, the Englishman is widely expected to sign a new contract, with club chiefs impressed by his form since returning from injury.

Maguire 'in line' for new Man Utd contract on reduced terms

The report claims that Maguire is prepared to take a significant drop on his £190,000-a-week salary at Old Trafford, such is his desire to remain at Old Trafford.

Maguire arrived at Man United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on 261 occasions, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists.

This season, the experienced defender has scored twice and registered one assist in 15 appearances.

Maguire was again in Man United's starting side against West Ham United in the Premier League on Tuesday night, but he was unable to complete the match.

Maguire has been outstanding for Man Utd since Carrick's arrival

There had been concerns that the defender had suffered a hamstring issue, but Maguire played down the injury fears after the clash with the Hammers.

According to journalist Steven Railston, the defender said that his injury was "good", suggesting that he should be fine to take to the field for Man United's next match against Everton on February 23.

Man United are well-stocked in the middle of the defence, with Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro also options for the Red Devils.

De Ligt has been sidelined for a lengthy period with a back issue, but Man United are hopeful that the Netherlands international will be back on the field over the next month.