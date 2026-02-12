England return: Thomas Tuchel discusses potential recalls for Man Utd stars following tactical shift

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Feb 2026 23:46

Thomas Tuchel has officially opened the door for a potential international recall for Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw ahead of next month's international break.

The England manager was speaking in Brussels following the recent Nations League draw, where the Three Lions learned their opponents for the upcoming campaign.

Tuchel specifically highlighted the changing tactical landscape at Old Trafford as a key factor in his selection process for the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Mainoo, Maguire and Shaw have all struggled for consistent minutes or fitness recently, but now appear to be firmly back in favour at Old Trafford after Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim.

The German tactician admitted that the Red Devils' recent shift in formation has made it easier to translate their club form to the national team's specific structure.

Tuchel confirms United trio are "back in the picture"

Tuchel noted that Mainoo is in contention for a return to the Three Lions squad, as the 20-year-old midfielder is viewed as a huge talent by the coaching staff at St George's Park.

“Absolutely back in the frame," said the England boss via Sky Sports News. "First of all, it is great that he is back on the pitch. He is such a huge talent."

Tuchel also confirmed that both Maguire and Shaw are likely to return following their respective struggles with injury and form over the past year.

"He (Mainoo) has played already a tournament from start to finish for England so he is back in the picture, so is Luke Shaw and so is Harry [Maguire]," said Tuchel.

"There are some players suddenly back in the picture. They [United] play a back four now and play with a different style which is a bit easier to translate to our structure at the moment. It’s good competition.”

How has tactical shift boosted Man Utd trio's England prospects?

The shift back to a traditional defensive shape at United has not only benefitted the Red Devils under Carrick but also improved the prospects of some of their England stars, whose World Cup chances seemed limited at the end of 2025.

Shaw's ability to function as a natural left-back remains a rare commodity among English players, while Maguire's experience continues to be valued.

Mainoo's technical skill in midfield presents a different profile compared to players like Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, which could be crucial against top-quality opposition in the global tournament.