Preview: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

Third-placed Trabzonspor welcome second-placed Fenerbahce to Papara Park on Saturday evening in a heavyweight Turkish Super Lig showdown, with both sides aiming to close the gap on leaders Galatasaray.

As one of Turkey’s fiercest rivalries takes centre stage, the Black Sea Storm sit seven points off the summit, while the Yellow Canaries trail by four.

Match preview

Trabzonspor are enjoying their strongest campaign since lifting the title in 2021-22, having collected 45 points from 21 league matches, just five fewer than at the same stage of their championship-winning season.

Fatih Tekke has overseen a remarkable transformation since taking charge last term and will now look to make another statement by ending a four-match losing streak in this fixture, while also becoming the first team to hand Fenerbahce a league defeat this season.

The hosts arrive in confident form, unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, winning five and drawing one, a run that includes four league outings, producing three victories and a draw.

Both ends of the pitch have been particularly impressive in recent games, with Trabzonspor scoring six goals without reply in wins over Fethiyespor in the Turkish Cup and Samsunspor in the league.

Home advantage could again prove vital, as Trabzonspor remain one of just three sides — alongside Galatasaray and Fenerbahce — yet to suffer a league defeat on their own ground this season, with their record of six wins and four draws leaving them the third-best home points tally in the division.

Fenerbahce, however, will be unfazed by such statistics as they continue their relentless pursuit of Galatasaray in a bid to end a title drought stretching back over 12 years.

Domenico Tedesco’s side have been particularly formidable on their travels, with no team collecting more away points than their 25 so far, while they have also scored a league-high 25 goals on the road.

Monday’s 3-1 victory over Genclerbirligi was their third consecutive competitive victory, and it extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to five matches, comprising three wins and two draws, with four of those coming in the league.

Repeating that success will be a stern test against in-form opposition, but allowing optimism to grow is their recent record at Papara Park, where they have won their last two visits by a 3-2 scoreline, a confidence boost ahead of what is sure to be a hostile atmosphere.

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

W

W

D

W

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

L

D

D

W

W

W

Team News

Trabzonspor are set to be without several players through injury, including Rayyan Baniya (shin), Edin Visca (foot), Stefan Savic (unspecified issue) and Oleksandr Zubkov (muscle problem).

Once again, much of the attacking burden will fall on the prolific trio of Paul Onuachu, who has scored 15 league goals, alongside Ernest Muci and Felipe Augusto, who have nine each, putting their combined tally at 33 goals, more than 12 Super Lig clubs have managed this season.

The midfield pairing of Tim Jabol-Folcarelli and Christ Inao Oulai is expected to be retained as Tekke looks to match Fenerbahce’s star-studded engine room.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, remain without defenders Levent Mercan and Archie Brown due to injury.

Former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante made his debut in their last outing and is expected to continue alongside ex-Arsenal man Matteo Guendouzi in the heart of midfield.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Batagov, Lovik; Oulai; Jabol-Forcarelli; Augusto, Muci, Eskihellac; Onuachu

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Semedo; Guendouzi, Kante; Musaba, Asensio, Nene; Talisca

We say: Trabzonspor 2-2 Fenerbahce

This clash has all the ingredients of a high-intensity title six-pointer, with both sides arriving in strong form.

Trabzonspor’s home resilience and recent momentum make them a serious threat, but Fenerbahce’s formidable away record and attacking firepower cannot be ignored, and with neither side accustomed to defeat and recent meetings producing goals, a fiercely contested encounter looks likely.

