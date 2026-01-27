Man Utd transfer news: Andre Onana 'in talks' with Euro club over permanent Old Trafford exit

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Jan 2026 20:26 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 21:57

Andre Onana could reportedly return to his former club, Inter Milan, next summer after his agent recently held talks with the Serie A club.

The Cameroon goalkeeper is currently on loan at Trabzonspor from Manchester United, but he could return to San Siro.

Onana joined Man Utd from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £47.2m and made 102 competitive appearances across his first two seasons.

However, the former Ajax goalkeeper made some high-profile blunders that forced the Red Devils to sign a new shot-stopper, Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Onana was then allowed to join Trabzonspor on loan in September, where he has reinvested himself, losing just three of his 16 games.

Inter Milan interested in Andre Onana

© Imago

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Onana's representatives are in Milan this week to discuss a number of potential deals, including a return to his old club.

Onana was a hugely popular figure at Inter and helped the club reach the Champions League final, where they narrowly lost to Manchester City in Istanbul.

Inter could be willing to bring him back as a possible replacement for Yann Sommer, who joined the Italians from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

The report claims that while Onana still has a property in Milan, his wages could be a big stumbling block if the Nerazzurri look to bring him to San Siro.

Does Onana have any future at Manchester United?

© Imago

It has been previously reported that Trabzonspor are keen to extend Onana's stay beyond the end of the season.

The goalkeeper has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Old Trafford, and he has not given up hope of rekindling his career at Man Utd when his loan spell ends.

With Ruben Amorim now gone, whoever becomes the permanent manager in the summer could give Onana a chance to resurrect his career, or else the Red Devils may have to pay him off to enable any deal to go through.