Man United vs. Aston Villa: Red Devils handed major injury boost ahead of top-four battle

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 18:19 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 18:23

Manchester United have been handed a defensive boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Noussair Mazraoui was forced off in the second half of the team's last game with Newcastle United on March 4, and the Morocco international was seen limping away from St James' Park, suggesting that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

However, Mazraoui was back in training with the Red Devils on Wednesday, suggesting that he will be available for Sunday's clash with Villa.

The 28-year-old has made 15 Premier League appearances this season, and he started at right-back against Newcastle, having been preferred to Diogo Dalot.

Nous has been spotted in training ahead of Sunday's #PL clash at Old Trafford ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 11, 2026

Mazraoui was back in training for Man United on Wednesday

Mazraoui switched across to left-back after Luke Shaw went off injured, but the defender was then forced off himself in the 85th minute.

It has been a stop-start campaign for the Moroccan, having struggled with injury issues, while he missed a host of football in late 2025 and early 2026 due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Mazraoui is capable of being an important player for the 20-time English champions in the closing months of the campaign.

Man United are again expected to be without Lisandro Martinez on Sunday, though, with the Argentina international's calf injury more serious than first feared.

Matthijs de Ligt remains out with a long-term back injury, while Patrick Dorgu and Mason Mount have also recently been absent.

© Imago

Will Mazraoui start against Villa on Sunday?

Carrick brought Mazraoui into the team against Newcastle, but the expectation is that Dalot will be back in the starting XI for the clash with Villa on Sunday.

Shaw will start at left-back providing that he is available, with Leny Yoro again set to be given the nod alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the defence.

Mazraoui could be an extremely valuable option off the bench, though, especially as Shaw may not again be in a position to complete 90 minutes for the 20-time English champions.