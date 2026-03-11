Man United transfer news: Red Devils sense 'market opportunity' as £14m midfielder is targeted

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 09:26 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 09:28

Manchester United are reportedly giving serious consideration to a surprise move for North Macedonia international Eljif Elmas during this summer's transfer window.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Napoli from RB Leipzig, and he has been an important player for the Italian giants during the 2025-26 campaign.

Elmas has made 36 appearances for Napoli this term, scoring once and registering three assists, with the midfielder becoming a favourite of Blues manager Antonio Conte.

Napoli can sign Elmas for €16m (£14m) this summer, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, Man United are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Man United 'interested' in summer deal for Elmas

The report claims that the 20-time English champions view Elmas as a 'market opportunity', but it will not be a straightforward deal to complete.

Considering Elmas' form, it is expected that Napoli will re-sign the midfielder on a permanent basis, with the Italian outfit then potentially looking to move him on for a profit at a later date.

However, should Napoli not have the finances in place to secure his services on a permanent deal, then Man United could potentially sign Elmas from Leipzig.

The attacker previously played for Napoli between 2019 and 2024 ahead of a move to Leipzig, and his overall record for the Blues is 20 goals and 14 assists in 225 appearances.

Elmas has shown his versatility this season by operating in a number of different positions, most recently being used in a more defensive midfield role.

"When you play as a defensive midfielder you also need to defend, not just look for goals and go forward. Even when you change roles during the match it’s difficult, but I’m happy that I’m doing well," Elmas recently told reporters.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Would Elmas be a good signing for Man United?

Man United are expected to sign at least two midfielders this summer, with Casemiro's departure on a free transfer already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also likely to move on.

The club are also looking to bring in a left-sided attacker, and signing Elmas as cover for both positions makes perfect sense, especially considering the low cost of the transfer.

Elmas is the perfect utility player - proven at the top level and proven in a number of positions, and players like him are worth their weight in gold.