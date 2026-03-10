Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'preparing early move' for £86.5m Man Utd target

By Carter White | 10 Mar 2026 13:19 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 17:39

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande this summer.

The 19-year-old is said to be attracting potential suitors across the continent, including Premier League giants Manchester United.

Diomande has enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga to date, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists across 24 matches.

The Ivorian has been exceptional recently, registering a goal or an assist in each of his last four appearances.

Since making the move to Leipzig from Leganes in July 2025, Diomande has netted 11 goals in 27 games for the Germans.

Liverpool looking to push for Diomande signature?

According to TEAMtalk, a new suitor has entered the race for the highly-rated services of Diomande in 2026.

The report claims that Premier League champions Liverpool are keen on securing the talents of the 19-year-old.

It is understood that scouts of the Reds have been in attendance at the past four matches of Diomande in Germany.

It is believed that representatives of the teenager have encouraged Liverpool to make a move this summer.

There are a host of top clubs around Europe keen on Diomande, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Mohamed Salah's ideal successor at Anfield?

Operating mainly on the right wing, Diomande would face serious competition for starts if he moved to Anfield this summer.

Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah is still in place at Liverpool, who are looking for long-term successors for the club icon.

However, based purely on this season's record, it is arguable that Diomande would be deserving of a starting spot.