Barcelona-linked Julian Alvarez addresses transfer speculation as Catalan giants 'weigh up' summer swoop

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 18:46 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 18:48

Julian Alvarez has said that he is "very happy" at Atletico Madrid but refused to rule out a move away from the capital giants during this summer's transfer window.

The Argentina international has scored 45 goals and registered 15 assists in 98 appearances for Atletico since making the move from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

Alvarez has scored 16 goals and registered seven assists in 41 appearances this term, with his best form coming in the Champions League, netting seven goals and coming up with three goals in 10 outings in the European competition.

The forward scored twice in Atletico's 5-2 success over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

Alvarez is believed to be firmly on Barcelona's radar for the summer market, while Arsenal are also thought to be considering making an attempt to bring him back to the Premier League.

Barcelona, Arsenal are being linked with Atletico's Alvarez

The attacker has said that he is "very happy" at Atletico, who are fighting for success in the Champions League and Copa del Rey this season.

Diego Simeone's side are not involved in a title race in Spain's top flight, though, sitting third in the La Liga table, 13 points behind the leaders Barcelona.

“What do you want me to say? I’ve never said anything. These are things that are said, and then they go viral on social media," Mundo Deportivo quotes Alvarez as saying.

“You say one thing, and it generates comments, but I’ve never said anything. Obviously, I’m happy at Atletico de Madrid.

“Very happy, we’re fighting in the competitions, it’s true that we’re further behind in La Liga, but we’re doing well in the Champions League, and then there’s the Copa del Rey final."

Alvarez "very happy" at Atletico amid exit speculation

When asked whether he could guarantee that he would remain with Atletico this summer, Alvarez said: “I don’t know. Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know. But I’m very happy here. They asked me a question that will be repeated everywhere.

“I’m happy, I take each day as it comes. I work to improve and to give my best here.

“I’ve never said anything or spoken badly about the club, I’m very grateful, the fans have also shown me their affection today, so I’m very happy."

Alvarez scored 36 goals and registered 19 assists in 103 appearances for Man City ahead of a move to Atletico, while the attacker has a record of 13 goals and four assists in 49 outings for Argentina.