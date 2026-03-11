Champions League
Real Madrid
Mar 11, 2026 8.00pm
3
0
HT : 3 0
FT Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Man City
  • Federico Valverde 20' goal
  • Federico Valverde 27' goal
  • Federico Valverde 42' goal
  • Fran García 46' yellowcard
  • Vinicius Junior 57' yellowcard
  • Vinicius Junior 58' yellowcard
  • Eduardo Camavinga 70' yellowcard
  • 70' yellowcard
  • Franco Mastantuono 76' yellowcard
  • Manuel Ángel Morán 76' yellowcard
  • Daniel Carvajal  83' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Tijjani Reijnders 46'
  • yellowcard Rayan Cherki 69'
  • yellowcard 69'
  • yellowcard Rayan Cherki 70'
  • yellowcard Rayan Aït-Nouri 70'
  • yellowcard 70'
  • yellowcard Omar Marmoush 82'

Man City head coach Pep Guardiola moves level with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in the Champions League at Bernabeu

Level with Ferguson and chasing Ancelotti: Guardiola's incredible Champions League journey continues
© Imago / Focus Images

Pep Guardiola is taking charge of his 190th Champions League match this evening, with the Manchester City head coach drawing level with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man City are in Madrid for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash with Real Madrid, with the Citizens bidding to secure a positive result ahead of the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium next week.

Guardiola is managing for the 190th time in the Champions League - an incredible feat - and it has moved him level with former Man United manager Ferguson.

The Spaniard is now only behind Carlo Ancelotti, with the Italian managing 218 times in the European competition.

Real Madrid vs. Man City: Guardiola taking charge of 190th Champions League match at Bernabeu

Guardiola's matches have come in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City, with the 55-year-old having a sensational managerial career.

The Spaniard has won the Champions League on three occasions as a head coach, with two of those European Cups coming during his time at Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Guardiola led the Citizens to success in the competition in 2023.

The head coach has a record of 117 wins, 38 draws and 34 losses from his 189 completed Champions League matches.

© Imago / Focus Images

Guardiola is chasing down Ancelotti's all-time record in the Champions League

Guardiola's contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until the summer of 2027, and it will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the manager.

Surpassing Ancelotti will be difficult, but Guardiola is edging closer to the record.

Man City are currently behind to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie, with Federico Valverde scoring twice in the Spanish capital.

The Premier League club had the better of the early exchanges, but two excellent finishes from Valverde have left Los Blancos 2-0 ahead in the tie just past the 30-minute mark.

