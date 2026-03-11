Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for West Ham clash: Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Rico Lewis latest

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 21:52 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 21:53

Manchester City will continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday night.

The Citizens are second in the Premier League table, seven points behind the leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

Man City will enter this weekend's match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 contest in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with their relegation-threatened opponents.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: March 14 (vs. West Ham)

Lewis has missed the previous four matches with an ankle problem, but the versatile defender has a slight chance of being available for selection against the Hammers.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Gvardiol suffered a broken leg in the Premier League clash with Chelsea earlier this year, and the Croatia international will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic has been out since October with a significant ankle injury, which has restricted him to just two appearances for Man City this season, but the Croatian is now closing in on a return to action.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.