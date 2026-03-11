Real Madrid vs. Man City: Federico Valverde creates personal history and matches Lionel Messi with stunning first-half hat-trick at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 20:53 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 20:58

Federico Valverde has created a piece of personal history courtesy of his first-half hat-trick in Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid are missing a whole host of important players for the last-16 first leg, including star attackers Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, and Man City had been regarded as the favourites for the match ahead of kickoff.

Pep Guardiola's side made a positive start, with Jeremy Doku looking dangerous in a wide area, but Real Madrid are in an excellent position in the tie, with Valverde scoring three times in the first half of action in the Spanish capital.

Valverde's first came after being released by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with the Uruguay international managing to round the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma before finding the back of the net to spark jubilant scenes inside the stadium.

Valverde scores first-half hat-trick for Real Madrid in last-16 first leg

Real Madrid's captain made the breakthrough in the 20th minute, before finding the back of the net for a second time in the 27th minute.

Valverde again produced another excellent finish to score his second, registering after being released by Vinicius Junior.

The skipper was at it again just before the half-time break, lifting the ball over the challenge of Man City's Marc Guehi inside the penalty box before firing into the bottom corner for 3-0.

The midfielder has now scored his first-ever hat-trick in the Champions League on his 76th appearance in the competition, while it is his first-ever treble for Real Madrid in all.

Man City must respond in second period at Bernabeu

Real Madrid needed one of their attack-minded players to step forward in the absence of Mbappe, Bellingham and also Rodrygo, and Valverde has made his mark.

The South American has also joined Lionel Messi in becoming just one of two players in the history of the Champions League to score a first-half treble against an English opponent, with the latter doing so for Barcelona against Arsenal in 2010.

There is still a long way to go in the tie, with Man City having a whole second half in the first leg, in addition to the second leg at the Etihad next week.

However, there is just something about Real Madrid in this competition, with the club capable of producing special moments despite their recent struggles.