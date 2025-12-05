World Cup 2026: Who is in England's group? Key dates, dangermen and records against

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 17:45 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 19:29

If the countdown to World Cup 2026 had not officially begun, it certainly has now, as all confirmed and budding nations learned their opponents and potential pathways to glory in Friday's drawn-out draw.

Thomas Tuchel's England have lofty expectations to fulfil after not dropping a single point in Qualifying, but the 1966 winners are unlikely to have all it their own way next summer.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at England's three Group L opponents, including their paths to the World Cup, key dates and players to watch.

World Cup 2026: Croatia

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Head-to-head record:

England wins: 6

Croatia wins: 3

Draws: 2

A team that may potentially still give Steve McClaren and Gareth Southgate nightmares, Croatia seek a third major tournament scalp over the Three Lions in their opening fixture, having memorably dumped England out of the 2018 semi-finals after also denying them a spot at the 2008 European Championships.

Also bronze medallists at the 2018 edition, the Chequered Ones will cross the Atlantic bidding to end Luka Modric's international career on the highest of high notes; the legendary midfielder's participation has not yet been confirmed, but the 2026 World Cup is expected to be his Croatia swansong.

Zlatko Dalic's side dropped just two points in their eight Qualifying games en route to their fourth successive World Cup, where the youthful Josko Gvardiol and veteran Ivan Perisic will aid Modric's Mundial mission.

England vs. Croatia will be played on June 17, 2026, in either Toronto (BMO Field) or Arlington (AT&T Stadium).

World Cup 2026: Panama

© Imago

Head-to-head record:

England wins: 1

Panama wins: 0

Draws: 0

Reuniting with another Russian foe from seven years ago, England will pit their wits against Panama for just the second time in a senior men's international, after crushing the Canal Men 6-1 in the 2018 group stage.

That tournament represented Panama's inaugural World Cup outing, but the Red Tide make the short trip to the USA for the 2026 edition after an unbeaten preliminary campaign, claiming seven wins and three draws from 10 games across two groups.

Panama won all four of their second-round games, before earning three victories and three stalemates in the third round, thus topping their group ahead of Suriname, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Spearheading the Panama charge will be all-time record appearance maker Anibal Godoy, who has made an unrivalled 157 appearances for his nation, and Alberto Quintero, who has won just 17 fewer caps.

Panama and England will be each other's final opponents in Group L, taking place on June 27 in either East Rutherford (MetLife Stadium) or Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field).

World Cup 2026: Ghana

© Instagram

Head-to-head record:

England wins: 0

Ghana wins: 0

Draws: 1

Remember when England and Ghana played an international friendly in 2011? Me neither. The first and only meeting between the two nations ended 1-1 at Wembley, where Asamoah Gyan cancelled out an Andy Carroll opener.

Fourteen years later, the Black Stars will no doubt give themselves a fighting chance in Group L with their contingent of Premier League stars past and present, most notably Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus and ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

After failing to make a single WC Finals before 2006, Ghana will now be present for the fifth time in the last six editions after winning eight of their 10 CAF Qualifying games, comfortably topping Group I ahead of Madagascar and Mali.

England and Ghana will face off on June 23 at either the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, or BMO Field in Toronto.