The top 10 greatest World Cups of all time, six months out from the 2026 finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico

Not only did 2014 bring 'O Jogo Bonito' (the beautiful game) back to its spiritual home, but it also featured the most goals per match of any of the five most recent World Cups. Upsets included Costa Rica finishing top of a group featuring Italy, Uruguay and England - then only exiting to the Netherlands in a quarter-final shootout - and a previously dominant Spain side crashing out in the group stage after losing 5-1 to the Dutch. In that game, Robin van Persie scored his incredible diving header, while Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez also netted a superb strike for Colombia later in the tournament. Of course, one of the most stunning results ever occurred in the semi-finals, where Germany thrashed Brazil 7-1 - the second time in World Cup history the Selecao had imploded as host nation. Just a few days later, Mario Gotze's marvellous winner decided the destiny of the trophy, as it returned to German hands for the first time since 1990.
A young saviour from Santos steered Brazil to their first-ever world title in Sweden, as 17-year-old Pele led his nation to the Jules Rimet trophy in unforgettable style. Alongside the similarly-gifted but less focused talents of teammate Garrincha, the prolific young striker not only broke numerous age-related records, but his brace in the final left the Swedish spectators applauding the Selecao as much as their own team during a one-sided final. In a tournament also featuring all-time greats such as legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin, England's Bobby Charlton and 1958 Ballon d'Or winner Raymond Kopa, of Real Madrid, the Brazilians won all three group games without conceding a goal before putting five past both France and Sweden in the knockout stages. For good measure, Les Bleus' Just Fontaine set the record goalscoring mark for a single finals, with a staggering 13 in just five games - some 64 years later, that remains a record yet to be broken.
As the event expanded even further, FIFA introduced a new format for the last World Cup of the 20th century, welcoming 32 teams to France for a summer of spectacular football. That gave the finals a suitably global feel, as Croatia - who ultimately finished third - Jamaica, Japan and South Africa were able to participate for the first time, but it was the traditional giants who still dominated. Michael Owen's magical goal in a scintillating England vs. Argentina encounter was followed by David Beckham's infamous red card, while Ronaldo led a brilliant Brazil attack and Dennis Bergkamp scored one of the World Cup's finest goals - combining grace and ruthless precision with his decisive strike in the quarter-finals. Following the controversy surrounding Ronaldo's illness before the final, it was the hosts' talisman Zinedine Zidane who put on a masterclass in Paris, and two headed goals steered his multicultural France squad to an era-defining success - and the nation's first ever in the World Cup.
Much was expected from the first World Cup held in re-unified Germany, and the hosts defied pre-tournament expectations to come desperately close to making the final. After being edged out by old foes Italy in one of the all-time great semi-finals, Jurgen Klinsmann's team still took the acclaim of their by-then adoring public and set the Nationalmannschaft in motion for victory in 2014. There were several individual feats to behold, too, as Ronaldo netted his 15th World Cup goal, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored at their first finals, and Zinedine Zidane found the net in his last-ever game of a glittering career - the World Cup final. The showpiece in Berlin saw Calciopoli-scarred Italy unite to be crowned champions for the fourth time, after 'Zizou' lost his head and was sent off in spectacular style.
Fondly remembered in England for the Three Lions lifting the trophy on home soil, the hosts drew their opening match before going on to win the next five - slaying a potent Portugal side in the semis, then defeating West Germany in a classic final. Elsewhere, outsiders North Korea shocked the football world with a groundbreaking win over Italy, and then led the Portuguese by three goals in the quarter-finals before a Eusebio-inspired comeback clinched a remarkable 5-3 result. The Benfica striker, in his lone World Cup, scored a total of nine goals in six matches, while English legends Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore bestrode the tournament too. Meanwhile, the beaten finalists featured a young Franz Beckenbauer, making his World Cup debut. Defending champions Brazil were targeted for some intense physical treatment - Pele in particular - and were eliminated early on, but it was an indelible final at Wembley that remains etched in the memory.
After planned hosts Colombia withdrew, the World Cup was moved to Mexico at relatively short notice, making it the first country to stage the game's greatest event twice. Though Gary Lineker claimed the Golden Boot - while Zico, Michael Laudrup and Michel Platini starred for their respective nations - these finals were defined by just one player. Author of the infamous 'Hand of God' goal against England, and a superb solo effort in the same game which will forever be referenced, Diego Armando Maradona elevated himself to the undisputed status of greatest player of his generation. Following a new format, 24 sides participated and 16 teams advanced to the knockout stages, as Canada and Iraq were among the finals debutants, but it was Argentina that ruled supreme in the end, with Maradona's five goals and five assists - including one in the final - guiding the Albiceleste to the trophy.
4. West Germany 1974
The summer of 'Total Football' saw Johan Neeskens, Ruud Krol and chief artist Johan Cruyff headline a dazzling Dutch side, and the latter showed off his still-replicated 'Cruyff turn'. However, after the Netherlands reached the final by scoring 14 times and conceding just once, the host nation - led by Franz Beckenbauer, Paul Breitner and Gerd Muller - defeated arguably the most admired team in World Cup history. Though Cruyff and co took an early lead in Munich, West Germany - who had unexpectedly lost to their counterparts from the east during the group stages - scored twice themselves and went on to claim the title. As a result, they were awarded the new World Cup, which is still played for today, as the Jules Rimet Trophy had been awarded to Brazil following their third global victory four years earlier.
Boasting an average of over five goals per game, the first fully-fledged finals since the Second World War saw the 'Magical Magyars', led by Ferenc Puskas, shocked in the final by West Germany. The Germans' first World Cup win played its part in rehabilitating the nation post-war, and it took 'The Miracle of Bern' to bring them the trophy. Hungary were top dogs in world football, having beaten England both 6-3 and 7-1 during a four-year unbeaten run, and they thrashed Germany 8-3 in the group stage. However, when the teams reconvened for the final, events unfolded in a very different manner. In controversial circumstances, the Hungarians lost 3-2 and were never again to reach such heights in the global game - the 11 goals scored by Sandor Kocsis throughout their magical run were all ultimately to go unrewarded.
For the final time, the Jules Rimet trophy was awarded to Brazil, following their third World Cup win, after they defeated Italy 4-1 in the final - but that barely tells the story of a remarkable tournament. Sixteen teams were reduced to eight by the group stages, and despite the undoubted effects of heat and high altitude, the first Central American finals averaged nearly three goals per game. Furthermore, FIFA's 'Match of the Century' saw the Azzurri conquer semi-final opponents West Germany 4-3 in extra time. Crucially for the mind's eye, it was the first World Cup broadcast in colour, and alongside the lush green grass of Mexico, the Selecao's canary-yellow was by far the most prominent hue. Returning again, for perhaps his crowning glory, Pele spearheaded a Brazilian team that rattled in 19 goals and also featured Jairzinho, who made history by scoring in every match en route to the title - a feat yet to be repeated some 52 years later. In the final, captain Carlos Alberto's iconic finish to one of the great team goals just put the cherry on the icing.
Where to start? For the first time, 24 nations were invited to take part, and five teams made their World Cup debuts including long-shot outsiders Algeria, who famously upset establishment heavyweights West Germany in the group phase. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland beat hosts Spain to top their section, and a stitch-up between Austria and their German neighbours allowed both sides to progress via a game since labelled 'The Shame of Gijon'. Talking of controversy, Diego Maradona made his World Cup bow four years after being omitted from the Argentina squad that won the trophy on home soil, while Golden Boot winner Paolo Rossi - who scored six goals and ultimately steered Italy to triumph - had just returned from a ban relating to a major betting scandal back at home. A truly brilliant Brazilian side - considered by many to be equals of the team which conquered all in 1970 - featured Socrates, Zico and Falcao, but despite netting 15 goals in five matches, the Selecao lost 3-2 to a Rossi-inspired Italy and were eliminated at the second group stage. The Azzurri went on to defeat West Germany 3-1 in perhaps the best World Cup final of all time, and Marco Tardelli's wild celebration upon scoring the second goal has since echoed down the decades as one of the purest moments of football ecstasy to be captured on camera.