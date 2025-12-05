World Cup 2026 draw revealed: England, Scotland discover group-stage opponents as Donald Trump headlines ceremony

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 17:33 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 19:17

England, Scotland and all other World Cup 2026 nations have discovered their group-stage opponents for next year's tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Following a prolonged ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. - where USA President Donald Trump was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize by FIFA president Gianni Infantino - the highly-anticipated 48-team draw was conducted.

England entered the draw in Pot 1 after breezing through their Qualifying campaign with eight wins from eight, while Scotland found themselves in Pot 3 following their dramatic success over Denmark to return to the global stage.

Thomas Tuchel's side were drawn into Group L, where they will take on European neighbours Croatia, 2018 group-stage opponents Panama and African hopefuls Ghana.

The opening meeting with Croatia pits England against the side who eliminated them from the 2018 semi-finals, not to mention the team who also crushed their dreams of Euro 2008 qualification almost two decades ago.

The Three Lions' only previous meeting with Panama came in the group stage of the 2018 edition - a 6-1 demolition - while they have only faced Ghana once before, a 1-1 draw in a 2018 international friendly.

World Cup 2026 draw: Who did Scotland, Spain, Argentina, Portugal get?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

England are one of two home nations guaranteed to be competing in the USA, alongside Scotland, who have been dealt one of the toughest cards possible.

Steve Clarke's men will take on five-time winners Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in Group C, in addition to Haiti.

Elsewhere, world champions Argentina will be heavy favourites to win Group J ahead of Austria, Algeria and Jordan, as will Spain in their Group H section with Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Group A consists of hosts Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and potentially the Republic of Ireland, while Wales will face Canada, Switzerland and Qatar in Group B if they win their playoff.

The United States meet Australia, Paraguay and the UEFA Playoff C winner in Group D, while Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast and debutants Curacao scrap it out in Group E.

An intriguing Group F sees the Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia and the UEFA Playoff B winner lock horns, and Group G comprises Belgium, Iran, Egypt and New Zealand.

Finally, France, Senegal, Norway and a FIFA Playoff winner form a tasty Group I, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal tackle Colombia, Uzbekistan and the other FIFA Playoff victor.

The 2026 World Cup commences with Mexico vs. South Africa in Mexico City on June 11 and concludes with the final in East Rutherford on July 19.

World Cup 2026 draw in full:

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, UEFA Playoff D winner (Ireland, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Denmark)

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, UEFA Playoff A winner (Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland)

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: United States, Australia, Paraguay, UEFA Playoff C winner (Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo)

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, UEFA Playoff B winner (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania)

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA Playoff 2 winner (Suriname, Bolivia, Iraq)

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, FIFA Playoff 1 winner (DR Congo, Jamaica, New Caledonia)

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana