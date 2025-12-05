Man City vs. Sunderland: How Phil Foden can equal impressive Erling Haaland scoring record in Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Dec 2025 17:00 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 17:12

Phil Foden will be looking to etch his name into the Manchester City record books when the Citizens welcome Sunderland to the Etihad Stadium for their latest Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old playmaker has been in impressive form in recent weeks, scoring six goals and registering one assist across his last six appearances in all competitions.

Foden has produced two standout performances in his last two Premier League games, netting twice - including a stoppage-time winner - in City’s 3-2 home win over Leeds United last weekend, before scoring another brace in a chaotic 5-4 victory at Fulham on Tuesday.

The England international has scored four goals in his last two Premier League matches, having netted just once in his previous 20 appearances in the division.

Foden is expected to start for Man City against Sunderland this weekend and he could become just the second player in the club’s history after teammate Erling Haaland (September 2024) to score 2+ goals in three consecutive Premier League games.

He could also become the first English player to achieve the goalscoring feat in all competitions at club level since Tammy Abraham at Aston Villa in September 2019.

‘An incredible pleasure to manage Foden,’ says Guardiola

Foden is regarded as one of the first names on the teamsheet for Man City manager Pep Guardiola, who believes the playmaker is now back to his best.

“This season has been the Phil we met from a long, long time ago,” Guardiola declared last weekend. “It’s a joy, a pleasure and a gift to have him.

“The impact of that guy when he arrived for training sessions at just 16 or 17 years of age was: ‘Oh my god, what a player’ and every year he was better and better and better.

“Two years ago, when we won the league against West Ham on the last day of the season, he was the best player of the league.

“Last season he was the same as the team. We had a sad season, but the growth of Phil every season is top for many, many reasons.”

Discussing Foden’s willingness to improve, Guardiola added: “It’s an incredible pleasure to be his manager. He’s always open to improvement.

Guardiola highlights key difference between Foden and Man City teammates

“And if you say, ‘Phil you have to play there,’ maybe against his potential, maybe right or left, he says: ‘I want to play right or left as I want to help the team.’ He has the mentality of being positive and saying, ‘I’m going to win the game.’

“When the situation is uncomfortable, some players take a step back, but Phil is completely the opposite. [He says] ‘Give me the ball - I want to score.’

“That is the difference between [many] players and those at the very top. For Phil it is, ‘Give me the ball as I want to score, or dribble and win the games.’

“This ambition and mentality he has had since being a little boy. I am so happy to have him to help us and he was the man to win the game (against Leeds).”

Sitting second in the table and currently five points behind leaders Arsenal, Man City have never lost a Premier League game at the Etihad against Sunderland in 11 meetings (W9 D2); only Newcastle (20) and West Brom (12) have played more matches there without winning than the Black Cats.

Indeed, Man City will be confident of success on Saturday, as they have won 11 of their last 12 top-flight home games, including each of the last six in a row, while they have also won 24 of their last 26 PL matches against promoted clubs (D2).