Preview: Napoli vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

Headlining Serie A's 14th matchday, Italian giants Napoli and Juventus will convene for a heavyweight clash at Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

Both teams have returned to form in recent weeks, and they now meet under the management of men more familiar to fans of the opposition.

Match preview

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli seem to have rediscovered their spark, following a switch of formation and personnel that was largely brought about by absences.

The Partenopei's Scudetto-winning squad had been struggling to find top form, but they have now posted four straight wins across all competitions.

After beating Atalanta BC and Champions League outsiders Qarabag, they went on to win last week's Derby del Sole, as a superb David Neres goal saw off Roma and took his team level with AC Milan at the top of the standings.

Then, on Thursday, Napoli progressed to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals despite drawing with Cagliari, finally going through after an epic penalty shootout in which spot-kick specialist Vanja Milinkovic-Savic both saved and scored.

One of seven teams separated by just a handful of points near the summit of Serie A, the Campanian club are now set to play their final home fixture of 2025, having last lost a league game at the Maradona one year ago.

Since then, they have posted 15 wins and five draws, and should the Partenopei avoid defeat again on Sunday, they would go unbeaten through a calendar year of top-flight home games for the first time since 1987.

So, Antonio Conte will want to make more history when meeting the club he ably represented as a player from 1991 to 2004, before leading them to three straight Scudetti as a manager.

Remarkably, Conte will finally face his fellow ex-Italy coach Luciano Spalletti for the first time, aiming to extend Napoli's newfound supremacy over Juventus: they have won all of the last six meetings in Naples.

Once dominant over their southern counterparts, Juve have lost seven of 11 league matches against Napoli since 2020, and they currently trail five points behind in the table.

Adding to the intrigue, Spalletti is set to encounter his old club for the first time since walking out after ending their long Scudetto drought in 2023.

The Bianconeri's new boss is still unbeaten - with four victories and three draws so far - having posted three wins from three across a trio of competitions by beating Udinese in midweek.

Like Napoli, Juventus are through to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, with Tuesday's 2-0 triumph setting up a last-eight clash against Atalanta.

Previously, they had beaten Bodo/Glimt in Europe before seeing off Cagliari in Serie A, so the chaos that Spalletti inherited seems to be finding some order.

While Juve still trail Italy's top six, confidence may be rising towards the end of another tough year, and a statement victory on Sunday could even take them into the title race.

Napoli Serie A form:

W W D L W W

Napoli form (all competitions):

D L W W W W

Juventus Serie A form:

L W W D D W

Juventus form (all competitions):

D D D W W W

Team News

Amid a prolonged spell of injury woe, Conte rested several regulars on Wednesday, but the likes of Scott McTominay and Alessandro Buongiorno will return this weekend.

However, Stanislav Lobotka has just joined fellow midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour on the sidelines; Alex Meret, Romelu Lukaku and Miguel Gutierrez are also unavailable.

Having been benched against Cagliari, Neres will hope to pick up where he left off, following five goal involvements across his last six Serie A appearances. The Brazilian winger should support Rasmus Hojlund up front.

As Dusan Vlahovic has been ruled out until 2026, either Lois Openda or Jonathan David will lead Juve's attack - the latter was preferred against Udinese.

Spalletti also made some changes in the Coppa Italia, notably welcoming back first-choice goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio. He is still without several players, though: centre-backs Federico Gatti, Bremer and Daniele Rugani are all out of contention.

Once again, the Bianconeri's key creator will be Kenan Yildiz, but all seven of his Serie A goal involvements this season have come in Turin.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Di Lorenzo, Elmas, McTominay, Olivera; Neres, Lang; Hojlund

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Koopmeiners; Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

We say: Napoli 1-0 Juventus

Completing an unbeaten calendar year on home turf, injury-hit Napoli can grind out another grim win over Juventus.

Regardless of recent results, Italy's most successful club are still in an institutional crisis, while the champions raise their game when the going gets tough.

