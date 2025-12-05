Man United head coach Ruben Amorim delivers Kobbie Mainoo verdict after snubbing midfielder against West Ham

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 13:35 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 13:50

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has insisted that he will not be forced into playing Kobbie Mainoo, who continues to cut a frustrated figure at Old Trafford.

Mainoo looked downbeat when he was introduced for the final minute of last weekend's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 20-year-old was then an unused substitute against West Ham United in the Premier League on Thursday night, with the struggling Manuel Ugarte introduced ahead of him.

Mainoo continues to be linked with a January move away from Man United, with Napoli thought to be the favourites, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are willing to sanction an exit, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Amorim was asked about Mainoo during his pre-match press conference, with Man United now preparing for Monday's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

© Imago

Mainoo was an unused substitute vs. West Ham

Amorim has said that he 'understands' why he is being quizzed on Mainoo, but the Portuguese has said that he is simply picking his best players for the job.

"Of course, I understand. My job is to answer, but I am trying to answer always the same thing – and you ask me always the same thing," Amorim told reporters.

‘I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England, but that doesn’t mean I need to put (in) Kobbie when I feel I shouldn’t put (in) Kobbie.

‘I don’t know what is going to happen. It depends. If I see in training it is the best thing, I will put it. That is the only way I know how to respond to that."

© Imago

Amorim 'unsure' what will happen regarding Mainoo

When asked if he can see why Mainoo is frustrated, Amorim continued: "I see it. I see it and I just want to win. I just put (in) the players, I don’t look who it is, I don’t care about that, I just try to put the best players on the pitch.

"You have Ugarte that played two games, one of them Casemiro was out. Bruno [Fernandes] is always fit. He’s the guy that is playing his position, so maybe it has to do with that."

Mainoo will not represent England at the 2026 World Cup unless he is able to secure a regular role, either at Man United or elsewhere, in the second half of the campaign.

The Red Devils academy product has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, and there is currently huge uncertainty when it comes to his future.

Mainoo has represented Man United on 82 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in the process.

This term, the midfielder has nine Premier League appearances to his name, but he is yet to be trusted from the first whistle in a league affair.